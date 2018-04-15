ttconnect partners with CourtPay

Anyone that has had to make a maintenance payment at the court house would know that the process could take hours; not to mention the hassle of having to leave work; take a taxi or find a place to park. All of this is now a thing of the past. The Judiciary of T&T, WiPay and ttconnect got together last month to launch CourtPay, a digital solution that would make it easy for anyone required to pay child maintenance fees.

The service is the first electronic payment solution within the Judiciary that allows for the electronic payment of fees. It is hoped that in the near future all court fees could be paid via this method.

ttconnect, is a division of the National Information and Communication Technology Company Limited (iGovTT), and its service centres and express buses will provide citizens with direct access to the CourtPay platform. The company is currently reviewing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Judiciary, which will guide the rollout of CourtPay at ttconnect.

Soon, persons without online access can avoid going to Court by using CourtPay at any of ttconnect’s seven service centres—located in Princes Town, Chaguanas, Tobago, Sangre Grande, Arima, Curepe and St. James—or on the ttconnect Express buses during their visits to various communities. ttconnect will not be accepting cash at the service centres or buses, as payments must be made via top-up card or credit card.

CourtPay is the latest online service to be added to the more than 50 government services provided by ttconnect. The ttconnect online portal, network of service centres and buses serve as an extension of the arm of the government of T&T, by bringing the delivery of government services to persons in residing rural areas or outside of the capital city. Instead of having to travel long distances to obtain in-demand services, these services are readily available via ttconnect.