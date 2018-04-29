Golding re-appointed ICATT president

Stacy Golding has been re-appointed president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of T&T (ICATT). At the first council meeting held after ICATT’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain, Golding was voted in to serve a second term.

An audit partner with lead accountancy firm, KPMG in T&T, and a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA), Golding has served on the ICATT Council since March 2014. She was elected president in 2017 after serving as first vice-president (2016 - 2017) and second vice-president for the 2015 -2016 term. She also held the position of chair of the Auditing and Accounting Standards (A&AS) Committee for three terms.

In a career that spans over 25 years’ professional experience in audits within the private and public sector, Golding has worked throughout the Caribbean region. She is responsible for corporate social responsibility and risk management at KPMG.

Denise Chinpire-O’Reilly was re-appointed vice-president. O’Reilly currently serves as an ex-officio member of the licensing committee, is alternate director for T&T at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) and a member of ACCA.

Immediately following the AGM, the first council meeting was held, and four newly-elected members joined the now 12-member council. Kerry Mohammed, a chartered certified accountant and CFO at Goldrock Consultancy, and chartered accountant Vijay Parabdeen, partner at Aegis & Company and client services director, Aegis Business Solutions, will now serve on the council for the first time.

Also re-elected to council were Anthony Pierre and Krishna Boodhai. Pierre, a former ICATT President and long-standing council member, is also the current president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC). Boodhai who once served as CEO of the Institute, was first elected to council in 2015.

Other members of council continuing their term in office for the 2018 – 2019 period are Pria Narinesingh (immediate past president), Dwayne Rodriguez-Seijas, Derek Mohammed, Nicole Joseph, Dinesh Bhola and Dianne Mano.