Weathering an economic storm

Many of our commentators on the current fortunes of our economy concentrate on the proposed GDP growth or lack of it in this economic downturn.

They refer also to the comments by the IMF, Moody’s and S&P as to what to expect over the next one or two years and point to the S&P downgrade of our economic outlook from stable grade to negative due to the uncertainty in expected prices of oil and gas and their local production.

But our economy is simple, as both Lloyd Best and his colleague Kari Levitt tells us—it is today a plantation economy that depends exclusively on the fortunes of the energy sector, on the production of oil and gas, on their prices, what the petrochemical producers are receiving for their products and how well the LNG market is doing.

As a small open economy we cannot produce locally much of what we need to live comfortably and have to import some TT$80 billion per year of goods and services.

To do so we depend, as if it were our lifeblood, on the foreign exchange earned by the energy sector.

Since conditions in the world of energy and its products are volatile, the earnings from the energy sector depend little on what we do locally, except our encouragement to the foreign investor to explore, produce, export oil/gas and the processors to make petrochemicals and/or export LNG.

In simple language, the fundamental drivers of our export economy are outwith the direct control of our government and on-shore businesses.

The economy that affects us all directly, the one that is the subject of the budget, of the myriad economic commentators, is really one that is buffeted by the storms in the global economy, particularly in global energy.

Hence, what our stakeholders do with respect to taxation, debt, drawdown of reserves, building highways, making the Ex-Im bank into a trader of foreign exchange to support the really insignificant on-shore exporters, is an attempt to make the on-shore living as tolerable as possible hoping that the storm passes with as little damage as possible.

Little can be done in the short term to turn around the economy, to restructure it despite on-shore taxation.

For example, when the S&P revises its outlook on T&T to negative from stable, in their view there is a one in three chance that they could even lower the ratings over the next 12-24 months because there is uncertainty about whether the expected moderately higher energy prices and higher production levels can lead to a mild economic recovery and smaller current account deficit over the period.

However, it has been confirmed that lower figures were given in error to S&P on future gas production, which really has no effect on the impending storm of global prices.

Further S&P thinks that there is uncertainty about whether these improvements will be sufficient to mitigate the imbalances- such as exchange rate pressure, restrictions on accessing foreign exchange, historical gas supply shortages leading to faster depreciation of the country’s external assets or a weakening of monetary policy.

What S&P is saying is that none of us knows for a fact what the global situation will bring, none of us knows what oil and gas will be found and the little improvement in prices and production may be insufficient to make any real difference.

Certainly there is little we can do except try to reduce on-shore demand in the country (by taxation, devaluation etc), borrow as much as we can afford and drawdown our resources so as to make life as tolerable as possible, try to contain unemployment, as we await what the storm continues to throw at us.

The comments of our economists etc are just reports on the effects of the storm as we try to mitigate its effects and possibly in their view what we can do to better weather its passage.

Surely we can increase taxation, increase import tariffs, reduce government spending even more, devalue the currency with the attendant harsh economic impact.—none of these turns around the economy.

MARY K KING

St Augustine

