Sat Maharaj is one of the most hated men in this country. I, myself, find him to be overly, unnecessarily abrasive and combative in public. I know he is a very alienating person.
You are here
CAL launches Caribbean Upgrade
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has launched “Caribbean Upgrade, a new service where economy class ticket holders can bid for available Business Class seats on all eligible routes.
Chief executive officer, Garvin Medera said: “We are delighted to introduce the Caribbean Upgrade bidding option to our customers. Caribbean Airlines is committed to giving even more travellers the opportunity to experience the warmth of the islands, in the comfort of business class at a price they choose.
He continued: “Caribbean Upgrade, is managed by Plusgrade and went live on May 22. It’s a simple and easy-to-use service.”
All eligible customers will receive a Caribbean Upgrade e-mail seven days prior to departure, inviting them to bid for available business class seats. All passengers who bid will be advised 24 to 28 hours before their scheduled departure whether the bid was successful.
The customer’s credit card on file will be charged with the corresponding amount.
Upgraded individuals will also receive an updated e-ticket. If the bid is not accepted, the passengers will fly in economy class as planned and will not incur any additional costs.
Customers taking advantage of Caribbean Upgrade will enjoy the benefits of CAL’s business class travel which include: priority check in, three complimentary checked bags with priority baggage handling, access to business class lounges, priority pre-boarding, additional leg room, personalised in-flight service, in-flight meals, fine wines and a selection of premium beverages.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online