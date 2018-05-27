CAL launches Caribbean Upgrade

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has launched “Caribbean Upgrade, a new service where economy class ticket holders can bid for available Business Class seats on all eligible routes.

Chief executive officer, Garvin Medera said: “We are delighted to introduce the Caribbean Upgrade bidding option to our customers. Caribbean Airlines is committed to giving even more travellers the opportunity to experience the warmth of the islands, in the comfort of business class at a price they choose.

He continued: “Caribbean Upgrade, is managed by Plusgrade and went live on May 22. It’s a simple and easy-to-use service.”

All eligible customers will receive a Caribbean Upgrade e-mail seven days prior to departure, inviting them to bid for available business class seats. All passengers who bid will be advised 24 to 28 hours before their scheduled departure whether the bid was successful.

The customer’s credit card on file will be charged with the corresponding amount.

Upgraded individuals will also receive an updated e-ticket. If the bid is not accepted, the passengers will fly in economy class as planned and will not incur any additional costs.

Customers taking advantage of Caribbean Upgrade will enjoy the benefits of CAL’s business class travel which include: priority check in, three complimentary checked bags with priority baggage handling, access to business class lounges, priority pre-boarding, additional leg room, personalised in-flight service, in-flight meals, fine wines and a selection of premium beverages.