UWI students in China for Huawei’s programme
Five undergraduate students of The University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine are in China for Telecom Seeds for the Future 2018, a two-week work-study programme sponsored by the Chinese information and communication technology (ICT) giant Huawei.
The programme helps in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world work experience in the ICT and telecommunications field.
On May 19, Qarun Bissondial, Nicholas Mitchell, David Orr, Rachel Peters and Tristan Sankar from The UWI St Augustine’s Departments of Computer Science and Information Technology and Electrical and Computer Engineering together with colleagues from the University of T&T (UTT) met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his delegation at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen.
At the opening ceremony for the programme, Dr Rowley delivered a brief address to the students acknowledging the importance of ICT to the future of T&T and encouraging them to make good use of the opportunity provided by Huawei.
The students then delivered two delightful performances—a traditional Chinese song they learned while in Beijing and a rendition of the Mighty Sniper’s Portrait of Trinidad, with one of their cohort accompanying on steelpan.
The performances delighted the audience, particularly the Dr Rowley who sang along to the calypso and gave the students a rousing round of applause at the end.
