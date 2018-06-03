Republic staff volunteers

Staff of Republic Bank exercised the spirit of volunteerism, through the refurbishment of three buildings in celebration of United Way Day of Caring on May 19.

St Roses Girls’ RC School, St Finbar’s Girls’ RC School and the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities all benefited from a much-needed infrastructural facelift, which included painting and the replacement of fans.

The project, which aimed to enhance the learning and working environment of these three institutions, was organised by the bank’s corporate and commercial units and resulted from the Republic Bank’s relationship with United Way T&T.