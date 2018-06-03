SportFitz technology comes to T&T

Canadian SportFitz Wearable Brain Impact Technology recently supported Mike’s Bikes, Keeping Moving Sundays on Sierra Leone Road, Diego Martin.

SportFitz entered the $150 billion wearables market to deliver a solution to the biggest undiagnosed health challenge in the world, concussion. More than 85 per cent of cyclist fatalities are due to brain impact.

The company designed a one-inch wearable technology to stream brain impact and biometric data in real-time to notify the user of impacts to the brain and physical metrics before, during and after an impact. It uses artificial intelligence, real-time measurements of the location, direction and force of impact, big data analytics and embedded organisational protocols to predict the probability of a concussion and recommend immediate action.

Generating the largest data base on brain impact by comparing demographics like sex, age, sport, performance level, geography and climate, allows the technology to impact athletic performance, healthcare and insurance.

SportFitz are currently field testing with international sports organizations and securing licensing agreements in Canada, USA, UK, South Africa, the Caribbean and India.