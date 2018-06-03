Yachting stakeholders trained in customer service

Stakeholders representing 20 companies in the yachting industry were beneficiaries of specialised customer service training recently. The one-day session on Mastering Customer Service, co-ordinated by exporTT at Crews Inn Hotel, sought to address one of the deficiencies identified during a review of the leisure marine or yachting sector.

At this capacity building session, participants were introduced to strategies for attaining customer service excellence, the value of customer service in retaining clients and the importance of adding value to their business through loyalty programmes and a solid customer management system.

The customer service training, facilitated by the Customer Service Academy of T&T, is one of many initiatives included in the Government’s plans to expand the local yachting industry.

Development of yachting in T&T is now guided by a Cabinet approved National Yachting Policy which outlines strategies for the sustainable development of the leisure marine industry. A sector specific marketing and promotional plan is guiding stakeholder efforts.