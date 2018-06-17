RBC delivers cashless sales to KFC

RBC Royal Bank has partnered with Prestige Holdings to equip KFC delivery drivers with RBC point-of-sale devices.

“This partnership will not only provide more convenience and security for KFC’s customers, it will also allow their delivery drivers to go cashless, making their jobs safer and easier,” said Darryl White, managing director for T&T, RBC.

“We are proud to be the leading financial institution supporting KFC here in one of their fastest-growing markets.”

RBC point-of-sale devices allow businesses to accept debit and credit cards as a form of payment. These devices are fast, secure, and reliable and provide an added layer of security and convenience for merchants and customers by eliminating the need to carry large quantities of cash.

Charles Pashley, CEO of Prestige Holdings, said: “KFC continues to strive to find new ways to increase consumer convenience as well as providing our employees with a safer working environment. Our consumers will be able to enjoy our great tasting products, value and convenience of service with a new cashless system. We will continue to find innovative methods to allow us to put people first and we are happy to partner with RBC to make this possible.”

KFC is introducing these devices at various locations across the islands. By the end of June, all KFC delivery drivers will be equipped with RBC’s mobile point-of-sale devices and will be able to accept debit cards and credit cards at the door.

“RBC point-of-sale devices are a prime example of how technology is helping businesses meet their needs,” added White.

“Convenient payment solutions, along with chip and PIN technology are just some of the ways RBC is using technology to help businesses grow while bringing convenience and security to customers.”