T&T to host meeting of energy ministers
Energy Minister Franklin Khan and a team of ministry officials including acting Permanent Secretary, Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and deputy chairman of the executive board, GECF, Selwyn Lashley, recently met with Dr Yury Sentyurin, secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) at the minister’s Port-of-Spain office.
Sentyurin came to T&T on a familiarisation visit from June 7 to 10 to discuss preparations for the staging of the 20th Ministerial Meeting of the GECF in Port-of-Spain from November 12 to 14.
Khan was appointed the president of the Ministerial Meeting of the GECF for 2018 and the Government has agreed to hold the 20th Ministerial Meeting at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
T&T is a foundation member of the GECF and hosted the 5th Ministerial Meeting in April 2005.
Sentyurin said the GECF is commemorating its tenth year of establishment, so this year’s ministerial meeting holds great significance.
He said Khan is the only minister in the GECF who was also a Member of Parliament. This was significant as natural gas export issues for most countries are based in the law and approved by the legislative arm of government.
Among the matters raised at the discussion were details of a natural gas symposium to be held in the margins of the ministerial meeting to which Ministers of Energy from Caricom and Latin America are to be invited to participate.
The three-day programme comprises a data exchange workshop and the executive board meeting on November 12, a natural gas symposium on November 13 and the 20th Ministerial Meeting on November 14.
Energy Ministers from GECF members Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and observer countries Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman and Peru are expected to attend.
