CAL is official airline of Spicemas
Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has announced its partnership with the SpiceMas Corporation Grenada, as the official airline of SpiceMas 2018. The SpiceMas street parade takes place on August 13 and 14.
CAL chief executive officer Garvin Medera stated: “This is the second year that Caribbean Airlines is partnering with the SpiceMas Corporation and the first year we are the official airline.
“The Caribbean has a rich cultural heritage with huge potential to facilitate and promote cohesion and sustainable development in the region. As an airline, we are committed to supporting culture and this year we have been privileged to partner with most of the regional carnivals and other festivals in the destinations we serve.”
Kirk Seetahal, chief executive officer, SpiceMas Corporation noted: “We are delighted to partner with Caribbean Airlines again this year. Caribbean Airlines has been an excellent partner to Grenada, providing Grenadians and visitors access to our shores with a safe, reliable and economical service. Grenada continues to record increase numbers in visitor arrivals and we still hear stories of many last-minute decision makers who find it impossible to find a flight into Grenada.
“The SpiceMas Corporation is happy that the presence of Caribbean Airlines will be felt even more in 2018, and we look forward to working with the Caribbean Airlines team on new initiatives that are geared to improve the overall SpiceMas experience.”
The airline offers daily service to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, with easy connections to other destinations in the Caribbean Airlines network. On select days, there are two flights to Grenada.
