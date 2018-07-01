IGT helps bridge digital divide at Rainbow Rescue

As IGT’s signature philanthropic programme continues to aid in bridging the digital divide for children who do not have access to computer technology, Rainbow Rescue—a home for boys—became the latest beneficiary of the company’s programme.

IGT (formerly GTECH) donated technology equipment which includes desktop computers, educational software, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) devices, chairs and desks to Rainbow Rescue’s computer lab.

The donated computers will be used by the residents of the home to complete their homework assignments in a timely manner, conduct research, carry out extra studies and lessons, as well assist the young men in enhancing their information technology skills.

The Maraval-located home, also affectionately known as a Haven of Hope was established in 1999, for socially displaced boys. It was established to address a growing need to provide a safe place for children forced to live on the streets.

With its long-term vision for the young residents in mind, Rainbow Rescue tries to rehabilitate the boys that come into their care by ensuring they receive primary, secondary, tertiary and vocational levels of education.

Through IGT’s ASA programme, an initiative that provides non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with new computer equipment and specialised educational software, a harmonious partnership was formed, which seeks to advance the goals and objectives of Rainbow Rescue by preparing the recipients for success in the future.

At the handover ceremony, the management, staff and the boys of the Rainbow Rescue were equally delighted with IGT’s donation.

In making the presentation, IGT’s Brendan Hames, Regional Director, Caribbean, recognised the efforts of Judy Wilson, CEO and Founder, Rainbow Rescue, and her staff.

“In this age of instant communication and ever-changing technology, it is critical that young men regardless of their social dispensation, be given the opportunity to compete and perform in a manner that is socially acceptable,” he said.

“With this donation, we at IGT are attempting to do our part for the residents of this Home so they may live up to their full potential.”

In thanking IGT for the technology items, Wilson said: “We are so grateful to IGT for reaching out to us to be part of your progressive After School Advantage Programme. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

As with each recipient of technology provided through the ASA programme, this will be an ongoing relationship between the Home and staff members of the company. Throughout the year, IGT staff volunteer their time and expertise, and in addition, the Company’s highly-trained technicians check periodically to ensure the donated computer equipment remains in excellent working order.

As part of the ASA programme, each beneficiary must submit quarterly reports to IGT, so the company can track the operational capabilities of the equipment and when necessary upgrade the equipment to ensure maximum use.

IGT continues to seek out new beneficiaries for the ASA programme that fit the scope and purpose of the programme while trying to aid in bridging the digital divide among school-aged children.