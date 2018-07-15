Member of the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) David Small says “a clear message has been sent out by the Board of the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP)...
IDB: Fun can make a difference
The Arima Velodrome was transformed into a street fair for the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) Cheer Fair which featured over 14 collaborators and exhibitors covering six areas: health, education, water and sanitation, housing, gender and climate change. The theme, Fostering Human Development, was explored with fun, interactive activities, displays and exhibitions for all ages.
“The Cheer Fair was part of the IDB’s “Unfollow: Same Never Made a Difference” campaign which was launched in November 2017 and seeks to reach the wider public in a meaningful and active way, highlighting the need to be different while promoting change, collaboration, creativity and innovation from all sectors of society,” said Rocio Medina Bolivar, IDB’s country representative.
IDB’s Unfollow campaign has five components. The Cheer Fair was the second of three Pillar Events.
Also, highlighted, at the Cheer Fair, was the Unfollow Box, a state-of-the-art mobile video recording booth that invites people to share their thoughts, ideas and solutions in response to questions related to the development and future of T&T.
“The Cheer Fair and Unfollow Box gave people a chance to be part of IDB’s movement to drive positive change,” added Medina Bolivar.
