Opportunities for SMEs

Signature local products, ranging from Tobago’s spiced, savoury pone, addictive preservatives and succulent cassava and corn dumplings, were among the locally manufactured products featured at the recently concluded Trade and Investment Convention (TIC), that caught the interest of international buyers. Pepper sauce was also a hot item for foreign companies.

This was the second year that exporTT partnered with the T&T Manufacturer’s Association (TTMA) for an Inward Buyers’ Mission and there’s a real possibility that these and many other goods will be exported within the next six months.

Apart from food and beverages, including a wide array of condiments, international companies were also interested in paper and packaging items like toilet paper and tissues.

Through the TIC, exporTT has been working to stimulate awareness of T&T as an exporter of quality products, allowing local exporters to meet multiple international buyers in one location at a fraction of what that type of investment would cost and generate export orders.

With four years’ experience in hosting inward buyers’ missions, exporTT was able to attract ten international buyers from Canada, the United States, Cuba, Guyana and Martinique, who were screened and selected based on mutual trade interests with local exporters in the sectors of food and beverage, printing and packaging, construction and chemicals.

At business to business (B2B) meetings, participants discussed trade opportunities that will redound to the benefit of T&T, said manager, export promotion and communications at exporTT, Betty Ann Noreiga-Mollineau.

She declared TIC 2018 a success, opening up much needed avenues to generate foreign exchange and propelling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on to the international market.

Noreiga-Mollineau said exporTT facilitated more than 125 B2B meetings between foreign buyers and 58 local exporters.

“Some buyers have already indicated there will be commercial projects they will be undertaking. There are a number of people who got new lines and want to introduce it in their countries,” she said.

Trade relations are also expected to be strengthen between T&T and Guyana as one particular local manufacturer is seeking to have his products more widely distributed in that country.

Noreiga-Mollineau said another focus of the event was penetrating mainstream markets via different diaspora.

“All our diaspora markets are well covered because people look for their products on those markets. Our main focus was the mainstream through the diaspora markets,” she explained.

“We are also building on the experiences of our exporters who have already expressed an interest in returning.”

Shamilia Khan, business adviser at exporTT, said TIC was structured in a way that provided opportunities for SMEs to showcase their products both to international and local buyers.

She said: “These companies experienced what an international trade show was like. We had smaller companies who met buyers interested in their products.

“Some of those who exhibited were export ready. They were able to display their products on the business-to-business days which were Thursday and Friday.

“We had smaller cottage industry companies and they exhibited on the Saturday and Sunday and they were also exposed to international buyers and the general public. This was an opportunity to bring awareness of who are our exporters, products and opportunities to find distributors from the internationally market.”

Khan said exporters were very satisfied that the TIC met their objectives as they were able to gather leads from international distributors and are currently in the negotiations.

Another positive outcome was the networking opportunities provided, especially for smaller companies.

“There were many companies willing to share experiences and contacts with each other. There were a lot of people asking how can your product complement mine and how we can work together, for instance,” Khan said.

What made TIC 2018 different from previous years was that a sector approach was used.

Khan explained: “Because export promotion deals with several sectors—printing and packaging, construction, food and beverage, household and industrial chemicals—we decided we would have a variety of companies to give them opportunities for display.

“For the smaller companies, we worked on improving their standards to get them export ready for the international market. The smaller entities, mostly from Tobago, had food and a variety of drinks like rum punches, local teas, which highlighted health benefits and body creams which created great interest.”

Khan said the buyers were also impressed with our companies, including a small entity that offered various candles with fragrances are comparable to the popular foreign candles. Bottled tomato relish also caught the attention of some buyers.

“There was also Tropi-Mulch showcasing mulch in different colours, promoted by a small company; the interest generated was tremendous.

“These companies welcomed exporTT’s guidance to assist in growth and development and to tailor their products for the international market. What you sell on the local market is actually different on international arena. We were also amazed by the steady flow traffic at the booths,” Khan said.

Connecting with Canada

Roann David, business adviser, export promotions, at exporTT, brought in Grace Foods, Canada, a first time buyer at the event.

She said: “We invited Canada in the past but this is the first time they accepted.”

David said the company is seeking local brands for the Canadian market, particularly products which have some affinity with the diaspora.

“We are looking to increase trade with the diaspora and through this we can also reach the mainstream. This may not materialise overnight but it will eventually happen,” she said.

David said the Canadian buyer took back sample products which interested him to relevant persons for decision making.

“This will assist in preparation for the Canada trade mission exporTT is having this October because we will then know who the major players are in Canada.

“And based on interest generated we will then set-up follow up meetings with local manufacturers. In addition that buyer can also make recommendations for other local distributors,” she said.

The Grace Foods representative was especially interested in local non-alcoholic beverages like soft drinks and juices, as well as preserves.

“He was also very interested in some of our spices and condiments. These companies might not be the most well known but their products are very much synonymous with T&T and that’s what the buyer is looking for, again starting with the diaspora and to break into that mainstream aspect,” David emphasised.

Due to time constraints, the buyer was unable to fully explore all that TIC had to offer.

“Because it was just two days of business meetings, the buyer realised he probably should have stayed a bit longer. He did not have a full opportunity to walk the show and see all the other products. He just had to snatch time in between,” David said.

“The business meetings were set up to match him with the items he was interested in but the opportunity to walk the show could have provided a wider scope. He could have seen other products he probably could try to get into Canada as well.”

Some of the specifications this buyer insisted on for local goods entering Canada included proper labelling and ensuring items meet required export standards.

“We directed some local companies to the relevant bodies in Canada, like the trade office, which provides all the linkages to the other authorities like the Food Inspectorate.

“Not all the companies who came to the meeting were aware of the packaging and labelling laws for Canada and by providing these linkages it increased the knowledge of T&T’s companies,” David said.

This is beneficial to the country on the whole in ensuring all goods produced are of the highest international standards, she added.

If all goes well, more local goods could be on Canada’s supermarket shelves by the end of the year. While that might be a relatively short period for some companies who produce on a smaller scale, there is the option of consolidated shipments.

In this regard, exporTT plays a key role in facilitating cargo consolidation through product combination.

Gift and craft markets a hit

First time buyer from Martinique is interested in a range of products, including food and beverages, construction materials and chemicals. That buyer was also impressed with the work of a local gift and craft designer who creates copperware, including customised pieces, said exporTT’s senior business adviser, Natalie Paul-Harry.

“Gift and craft is one of the smaller sectors which falls under the creative industry. The buyer will be liaising with the gift and craft designer in the short and medium term,” she added.

Noting that exporTT is targeting buyers worldwide, Paul-Harry explained that Martinique provides optimum advantages as it is part of France.

“It’s essentially targeting Europe. We are seeking to use the French Caribbean as a launching pad to enter continental Europe. It’s ensuring we meet the quality standards for those markets and targeting this as a microcosm of the wider continental European market,” she explained.

One advantage of hosting an inward buyers market, she explained, as opposed to taking companies abroad, is cost effectiveness.

“It’s very expensive for local companies to participate given the high cost of airfare and accommodation. In this way we are facilitating them on the ground to meet a range of exporters.

“Our mandate is to diversify, to move away from oil and gas, and we are providing a platform to meet with buyers which they might not have had given financial constraints. There is also foreign exchange benefit by increasing exports via this intervention,” she said.

Chemicals, printing and packaging

T&T’s chemical sector covers a range of products, including dishwashing liquid and household bleach, all of which have resulted in viable inroads with buyers, said senior export officer Camille James.

Chemtrax Ltd, for instance, showcased a range of household cleaners such as disinfectants.

Regarding new buyers she explained: “All of them were new to us in terms of the countries they came from: Cuba, Martinique, Guyana and New York.”

Nathali Richards, who was responsible for the printing and packaging sector, said there were four buyers from Cuba.

Factory visits generated great interest and there were also tours to companies in the Point Lisas area, she added.

“We did factory visits to John Dickinson and to Caribbean Safety Products. They were not only really good hosts but profiled their companies efficiently. Buyers were impressed with the manufacturing aspect in particular.

“Regarding construction, there was interest in companies like Lifetime Roofing,” Richards added.

Local paper products, she noted, definitely have a viable market in Cuba.

Virtual missions

The work of exporTT is far from over.

Noreiga-Mollineau said the organisation will be hosting virtual missions—conferences via the Internet—to cement ties and provide avenues for exporters who were unable to meet buyers.

“We have contacts with our exporters and prospective buyers. If, for some reason, there is no response then it’s my duty to help you get to that exporter.

“While walking around at TIC I made contact with some of our local exporters who were in booths but were not linked with us. I will be bringing them in to meet with some of the buyers who were invited.

Definitely there will be some virtual missions after the TIC,” she said.