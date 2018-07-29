AFETT’s new year of female empowerment

Women’s issues, networking and making a difference in communities will continue to be the priorities of the Association of Female Executives of T&T (AFETT) during the 2018/2019 term. This was the promise of new board president Yoland Agard-Simmons as she welcomed members and guests at Mix and Mingle, her board’s first official event at Drink Lounge & Bistro on July 19.

In keeping with AFETT’s priorities of empowering women and providing them with development and networking opportunities, the event combined the new board’s presentation of their strategic plan with socialising among the professional women present.

These included AFETT’s past presidents and co-founders Lara Quentrall- Thomas, Nicholette Johnson and Cavelle Joseph-St Omer.

Agard-Simmons announced that all meetings for the coming year will include a networking segment.

She added: “We promise to temper the light ‘mix and mingles’ with our Tea and Conversation Series which will see us addressing the issues related to women and girls head on.”

The president also reminded those present that AFETT needed their support to raise funds for their developmental initiatives like the UWI bursary the association provides yearly for deserving female students and the REACH Mentorship and Six Steps to Success programmes which are specifically geared to empower young girls and promote their development.

Agard-Simmons explained: “The young beneficiaries of these programmes we see as future leaders and entrepreneurs and to further mentor them and others, we will launch AFETT’s Youth Arm.”

One such fund-raiser will be the association’s very popular Suit Me Up clothing sale scheduled for September 29 at the Cruise Ship Complex where women can purchase gently used professional clothing at bargain prices. The board plans to keep the public apprised of their events through various media.

Mix & Mingle was also an opportunity for the new board to be officially presented to the public. These included:

• Charlene Pedro, immediate past president;

• Candice Grey-Bernard, president- elect;

• Dixie-Ann Dickson, secretary; • Michelle Low Chew Tung, director, communications and public relations;

• Sandra Sandiford-Carr, director, finance;

• Adanna Fraser, director, fundraising; • Cheryl Sue Wing, director, membership;

• Sherleen Young Griffith, director, programmes;

• Solange Richardson, director, social outreach and,

• Jeane Warner, director, research and public advocacy.

AFETT expressed their appreciation to the evening’s sponsors Agard Boys Photography as well as Sole’s Salon, Callelujah Ltd and Whisk that provided door prizes.