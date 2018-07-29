Building on vetiver: Civil engineer takes sustainable solutions to the region

The humble yet mighty vetiver grass. It has a myriad of uses yet it’s tremendously underused.

But civil engineer Jonathan Barcant has been extensively promoting the plant, primarily to solve land and water- related challenges. And with the rainy season in fully swing this is especially critical.

Yearly, T&T faces severe flooding in some parts including having the Maracas and Lady Young Roads temporarily closed due to landslips.

The associated financial cost is also astounding.

Barcant, a graduate of Mc Gill University, Canada is a specialist in soils, water and the environment.

Five years ago he founded Vetiver TT Ecological Engineering Solutions Ltd aimed at bringing civil engineering expertise into sustainable solutions design, making use of the Vetiver System (VS) as a green, less invasive and more cost effective approach with the aim of leaving clients and the environment in stronger and healthier places than before.

The VS comprises rows and formations to enable slope stabilisation, erosion control, water conservation among many other objectives.

“We have big rains that come, water picks up speed going down the mountains, gets into the valleys below and causes flooding.

The row of contour slows down the run off, keeping the water on the land for longer periods. The ground water replenishes the streams because they are running dry.

“Vetiver is also a plant that survives the dry season. It has been around for decades but not properly used,” Barcant explained.

And he’s already making quite a name for himself as his company as handled several major projects and others underway.

But how did it all begin for this Santa Cruz resident? Coming out of university I worked with a large engineering company but the biggest clients were the mining industry.

“I have worked on some good mining projects but I have also worked on some very destructive ones.

“There was one particular project I worked on in Panama where I saw 10,000 acres of virgin green forests torn down.

“That drove me to a big career decision: did I want to stay in that field or be part of the solution. I decided to leave,” Barcant noted.

And in his quest to seek solutions he stumbled upon vetiver, thanks to his brother.

“My brother who was studying environmental science came home one day and told me about this new plant he learnt about and basically from there it all started,” Barcant said.

And upon returning to his homeland, he formed Vetiver TT.

He then met Jamie Romany and by using the VS, Barcant implemented the Vetiver Education and Empowerment Project (VEEP) in Paramin—the first major development project where a total of 25,000 plants were installed on 15 properties, over 20 individuals were directly educated and more than 30 more were educated indirectly.

VEEP is funded by the GEF Small Grants Programme of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project funding.

The project was co-implemented with the Paramin Development Committee.

In the hillside agricultural village of Paramin, farmers suffer great loss of topsoil and property owing to erosion and slippage.

“Metiver” as Paramin residents refer it is an invaluable plant to this farming community, which was lost over the generations because of the overuse of weedicides.

But due to Romany’s astute vision she immediately saw the project’s relevance for Paramin, and partnered with Barcant.

Lasting from mid-2016 to July 2017, the project introduced the VS of planting to Paramin hillside farms, roadsides and cliff areas to help prevent soil erosion, landslides, and excessive water loss.

But it was a “real serendipity moment” that brought Barcant and Romany together.

“I had actually approached Paramin people in the past but nothing came of it so I just let it go. Totally coincidentally Jamie reached out to me because she came across vetiver....working at the ministry.

“ I just couldn’t believe it because we had been trying to make a contact in Paramin. Jamie had the vision. I became the main project designer, educator and installer, while she was project manager and liaised with the community,” Barcant said.

Romany noted this was the first project of this kind in Trinidad, taking a year and a half of preparatory groundwork, before the application could be made for funding.

Then the workshops and actual planting part of the project took off between July and November 2016. “Before the project it was just knowledge of an old plant.

Now the younger generation has the knowledge of the different uses of the plant including the potential for financial support in the community. For instance, using the roots to enter into their own businesses and also knowing how to plant it on the terraces,” Romany added. This particular project, Barcant said, laid the groundwork for spreading knowledge for everyone.

Four plant nurseries were also created to provide ongoing supply into the future, and a new brand of sustainable carbon negative products called House of Vetiver was also launched through a handicrafts component of the project.

“Within the Paramin community, the project brought a greater overall sense of togetherness, environmental consciousness, as well as a sense of empowerment and ability to tackle land and water- related challenges which were otherwise insurmountable.

And due to the success of the Paramin project a regional platform— The Vetiver Network West Indies—a website is expected to be launched later this year.

Barcant has also done pubic works including along the Arima/Blanchisseusse Road, dealing with different applications regarding infrastructure protection.

He was also responsible for a large rehabilitation water management project at C3 Movietowne,

Corinth where some 35,000 plants were used.

“The client was facing quotations for millions of dollars for retaining walls, rock baskets sometimes Vetiver goes hand-inhand with those solutions. It’s not meant to eliminate them but reduce the cost. There’s still some concrete infrastructure on that project.

“By not doing the whole thing a lot of money was saved,” Barcant noted.

His latest project is ongoing with the coastal protection unit at Quinam.

“We’re waiting for the grading works to be completed to install about 11,000 plants to stabilise the coast,” Barcant noted.

Barcant was approached a month ago by the Caribbean Climate- Smart Accelerator to work in a regional capacity.

The Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator brings together leaders to implement transformative climate action.

Featured as the first highlevel commitment coming out of French President Emmanuel Macron’s One Planet Summit last year, Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, Keith Mitchell of Grenada, Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson articulated a far-reaching vision for the world’s first climate-smart zone.

Twelve Caribbean government heads and some of the largest global companies, financial institutions, and foundations have joined the Accelerator to help the Caribbean become a beacon of climate-smart development through pioneering resilience and growth initiatives.

Barcant has had requests from St Lucia, St Vincent, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica and Haiti.

“Different individuals right up to government level have made requests. We going to St Lucia next month to do a small-scale project then we’re going to do community training then we’re going to Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda to do some site visits and meet some stakeholders in November.”

Barcant is also co-founder of the NGO IAMovement which has become the leading civil society voice in T&T on climate change.

In 2016 the IAMovement produced a local climate documentary—” Small Change,” which has become a powerful tool garnering public support for climate action and renewable energies.

The entity will partner with the UNDP later this year to implement quarry rehabilitation works in Valencia.

In April this year, Barcant received the Caribbean and the Americas Regional Award for Excellence in Development at the Commonwealth Barcant is also the youngest board member of the 20-year non-profit organisation Vetiver Network International.

He can be contacted at 361 5761.

ABOUT VETIVER

Vetiver grass (Chrysopogon Zizanioides) is a tropical/subtropical grass native to India and was introduced to the Caribbean and Latin America as much as 200 years ago.

The Vetiver System (VS) was developed by the World Bank for the conservation of soil and water, and is nowadays used in more than 100 countries for various applications.

Extensive project experience and academic research around the world in the last few decades has led to a good understanding of the most effective methods for solving land, soil and water related challenges using vetiver grass.

The Vetiver System (VS) can be defined as the best practice methods for the use of vetiver grass as a tool in bio-engineering to address the following land and water related challenges:

• Slope Stability

• Erosion Control

• Soil and Water Conservation

• Water Management and Flood Mitigation

• Stream and Riverbank Stabilization and Protection

• Infrastructure protection

• Phytoremediation (toxic soils & contaminated water treatment)

• Sustainable Agricultural Development and Land Management