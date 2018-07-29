CAL links with Panorama in Miami

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) is the official airline of Panorama for the upcoming Miami Carnival 2018, which takes place on October 7.

In recognising the partnership, CEO Garvin Medera stated: “Miami is a significant market for Caribbean Airlines, and we have a long-standing partnership with the Miami Carnival. We are pleased to support this major event for the diaspora and the city. Caribbean Airlines operates daily flights into the Miami International Airport and provides the greatest frequency of flights by a Caribbean air carrier into South Florida.”

Medera continued, “Caribbean Airlines continues to demonstrate our commitment to carnivals and festivals in the destinations in which we operate.”

Joan Hinkson Justin, board chair, Miami Carnival expressed gratitude to Caribbean Airlines and said: “Miami Carnival is excited to re-engage its long-standing partnership with Caribbean Airlines as the presenting sponsor for the Panorama Competition during Miami Carnival 2018, and as the ‘Official Airline of Panorama’.

Relationships and support like this from our corporate sponsors allow us to produce quality events which represent the culture of an entire region and we look forward to building on the relationship going forward.”

Caribbean Airlines flies daily to the Miami International Airport, five times weekly to Fort Lauderdale in the off peak and daily for the period July 19 to September 10. In the off-peak, the airline flies twice weekly to Orlando and three times during the peak periods of T&T Carnival, Easter and the July/August vacation.