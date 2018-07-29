Economics and social media addiction

We have seen the European Union impose fines on Google on two separate occasions, one of US$1.7billion for unfairly favouring its own price comparison on is shopping service, depriving rivals of traffic and recently of some US$5billion for abuse of its Android operating system.

Facebook found itself before government/parliamentary committees of both the US and the UK for abuse of the data it collects on social media and the use of the media by certain users to spread propaganda and attempts to influence political thinking. Further, the EU has just imposed new rules on privacy in the handling of consumers’ data.

But many of the services provided by these technology giants are free to the public and we need them to find information, to chat about ourselves to our friends and family, to keep abreast of the news, even fake news.

The companies have both benefitted from the so-called network effect (we and all of our friends use them) and via buyout of fledgling competitors, and have grown into these mammoth and huge financially successful companies- so much so that trying to control them via fines is useless given their massive income and cash reserves.

It is interesting to note that Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp while Google owns YouTube, Double Click and waze. On the surface one wonders why they make so much money when it appears as though their services to us are free.

Our use of these services provides them with an immense amount of data on how we live, our likes and dislikes, our opinions and what we think of ourselves, which they sell to others. This allows them to tailor their advertisements directly to our needs—some 84 per cent of global spending on digital ads, outside of China, goes to Google and Facebook—they have become so dominant by developing products and services that many of us want to use.

But there is a dark side to these companies. For example, Facebook carried out an experiment unannounced to deliberately manipulate News Feed posts seen by some 700,000 people to test whether they could influence users’ moods and opinions without their knowing and found that the answer was yes!

This was vividly demonstrated in both the Cambridge Analytica affair and the use of the Facebook platform by Russian trolls to influence political behaviour in the last US Presidential election.

Underlying the activity of these technology giants is the role that data, our data, play in today’s economy and even in politics. We, the users of these platforms, are providing Facebook and Google with exactly what they require. Their business model is based on making our personal data into tradeable commodities, transforming our friendships, interests, beliefs and preferences into sellable propositions.

Hence, their role is not really to provide a service, a free service to us as we think, but to connect sellers with buyers. These companies via their ads, the data they collect from us, connect the sellers of products and services with us. Because they are so dominant and have little competition, they can impose their conditions on users and customer firms.

Surely we hate to think that Facebook is accumulating, analysing and selling our personal data to others, but where else will we go to meet our friends (to WhatsApp? They own it) who are all on Facebook.

Indeed they are huge monopolies but differ from the traditional ones that use their power to, say, price gouge from consumers. These companies to many of us are providing free services! Hence the US anti-trust regulators are reluctant on their bust-up, control. These companies have brought to the fore the very important component of our emerging economies, data.

Since this data were created by us there is the view that the real monopoly is the hold they have on this data, which they use to make huge profits; data that should be in a public repository that sells this data to the technology giants, rather than the technology companies selling it to others. The emergence of artificial intelligence is making such data invaluable.

But why are we willing to provide this important economic component, our personal data, willingly and free of charge to these companies?

Why do we spend such an inordinate amount of time on the net, on Facebook, on Google so much so that many companies have instituted Internet controls to keep their employees off these sites during working hours? Why is it that the last thing before we go to bed and the first thing we do when we awake is to check out Facebook? Why then is social media so addictive?

A Harvard University study shows that the act of disclosing information about oneself activates the same part of the brain that is associated with the sense of pleasure as eating, getting money or having sex. Our brain considers self-disclosure to be a rewarding experience.

Further, when people get to share their thoughts with a friend or family member there is a large amount of activity in the reward region of their brains and less of a reward when they were told that their thoughts would be kept private. The pleasure, the addiction, of using social media will be with us as long as we consider food pleasurable.

Our big data companies might not have been aware of our need to talk about ourselves when they designed social media but that lucky accident has made them into technological giants.

MARY K KING

St Augustine

