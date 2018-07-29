UWI, IDB partner to promote job creation, innovation

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)’s video Jump Caribbean presents a vision of what the Caribbean can look like in 2040. A climate-smart zone with burgeoning economies driven by technological innovations, clean energy, and a highly skilled workforce.

An interconnected region where families live and work together in safe, healthy, happy, and prosperous communities. The presentation beckons, “Change is coming to the Caribbean…. we must write the future now”.

Universities are often perceived as institutions steeped in tradition and slow to change. Yet, academic and research institutions are pivotal to the thrust of the fourth industrial revolution.

Research, innovation and their application lead to the creation of new products, technological solutions, more efficient services and new ways of thinking and working, which all serve as catalysts for economic growth, entrepreneurship, and social transformation. But in our quest for prosperity and progress as a region, we cannot ignore persistent challenges of inequality, exclusion, vulnerability and climate change. It is our duty, therefore, not only to write the future but also to right the future.

In contributing to shaping the future development trajectory of the Caribbean, universities will be expected to play an even greater role in providing thought leadership, technological innovation and data-driven solutions to development issues.

The IDB and The University of the West Indies (UWI) have taken strides to deepen their partnership in support of innovation-driven growth in the Caribbean. A team of UWI researchers and research leaders from

The UWI’s campuses, regional research centres, and executive management team recently completed a study visit to MIT Media Lab and The Engine in Boston.

With research, innovation, entrepreneurship and academic-industry alignment at the core of The UWI’s Triple-A Strategic Plan 2017-2022, the engagement of UWI and MIT researchers during this study visit presented a unique opportunity to discuss new research ideas in areas such as: blockcerts (blockchain academic credentials), open ocean research and exploration, space technologies to solve problems on earth and technology and civic media to foster more inclusive social analysis and better understand social change.

The presentations, together with live demonstrations of new technological innovations as well as insights into the operational model used by MIT’s The Engine to promote research commercialisation, were directly relevant to UWI’s strategic imperative to establish technology parks that not only provide laboratory and business incubation space for spin-off companies but also serve to attract and match private capital to new products that can be brought to market.

“Eye-opening and stimulating”, “an impressive, exciting, well-resourced environment that stimulates innovation” and “a fascinating discovery that underscored the importance of research champions and the use of storytelling to better communicate research”, were reflections by some of the UWI participants on completion of the study visit.

Prof Stephan Gift, pro vice-chancellor designate for Graduate Studies and Research who will be responsible for leading research, innovation and entrepreneurship across the regional UWI from August 1, emphasised: “The replication of the approach used by The Engine is a priority for UWI. What we saw is proof that this is workable and we will now focus on driving this forward.”

Prof Ian Boxill, deputy principal designate of the UWI Mona Campus, found MIT’s approach to “use research to solve real problems in a way that enhances their own financial sustainability” particularly useful for the UWI.

Dr Nickeisha Stephenson, an early-career researcher in chemistry, was impressed by the way in which “MIT research groups bring together science and art, encourage researchers to dream and take risks, and also provide ongoing researcher support throughout the process.”

To harness the ingenuity and creativity of disruptive thinking and to convert this into revenue generating opportunities is the hard currency of knowledge societies. The UWI as a global university rooted in the Caribbean will continue to lead this effort.

By expanding networks and deepening partnerships with regional institutions such as the IDB, the UWI is pressing ahead with its research, innovation and entrepreneurship agenda to support greater participation of Caribbean economies in the global marketplace.

(IDB)

STACY RICHARDS-KENNEDY

Director of development

The University of the West Indies