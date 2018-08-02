IT companies launch Cloud Emancipation Day

Digital transformation has created a surge in Cloud adoption as organisations seek the benefits of new technologies such as mobile, social and big data.

According to the experts, businesses can leverage the potential of digital while maintaining the agility to deploy new Cloud-based solutions and ensure governance and compliance by blending the best of Cloud powered and on-premise IT.

This was demonstrated by executives from information communications technology giants Fujitsu and Oracle during an exclusive preview of Oracle Cloud @Customer dubbed Cloud Emancipation Day.

Having made the decision to migrate to cloud-based applications, the transition needs to be fast, efficient and cause minimal disruption. To do this effectively, Fujitsu Caribbean, in partnership with Oracle, is seamlessly migrating enterprise applications to the cloud to deliver solutions needed to connect people, data, processes and systems.

“What we’re trying to do is allow our customers to release themselves of the shackles of technology that keep them focused on things internally so they can now focus on transformation. They can now focus on new value propositions from their environment. They can now focus on the delivery of services, on how to transform society with technology,” explained Mervyn Eyre, president and chief executive officer, Fujitsu Caribbean and Central America.

With the T&T launch, services offered through Oracle Cloud @Customer can then be hosted from this country across the region.

“We intend to expand the ability to put it across the region. This particular offering is really important for existing Oracle customers because it allows them to get more value from their Oracle assets. You can start thinking about how to move to the Cloud,” Eyre said.

However, with advancements in technology come security vulnerabilities. Can people really trust Cloud computing—storing and accessing data and programmes over the Internet instead of a computer’s hard drive.

“Because we have heard about those concerns it’s one of the reasons why we decided to bring Oracle Cloud @ Customer into the market,” Eyre said.

“Obviously the whole arena of security is developing very quickly. New technologies like artificial intelligence is making it more and more secure but for customers who have that it’s a serious concern.”

He said Cloud platforms can actually be placed behind a firewall.

“You can have it on your premises or in Fujitsu’s data centre closer to you with your security policies along with all of the Oracle technology to be available to support it.

“That’s one of the reasons we’re actually doing this. To give our customers a feeling of a safer route towards public cloud,” he added.

Regarding cost, Public Cloud in T&T will be the same as any where in the world. In fact, the cost of Cloud is generally one of the compelling reasons why many customers are moving to Public Cloud.

Describing Cloud as transformational technology, Eyre noted this can only work to the advantage of businesses.

“Cloud technology is transformational technology. It’s what causes you to be able to change your business model. There’s also these things about agility…your ability to turn up and turn down, your ability to scale, to leverage things as a service. Those are changes in the business model.

“The real cost issue is an opportunity cost or an opportunity lost cost. Can Caribbean businesses, Caribbean governments afford not to be able to change the operating models in which the rest of the world is moving? That is a strategy issue,” Eyre said.

Oracle’s vice president, global strategy and product management cloud services, Amit Kanda, explained that cost is one of the factors customers are trying to focus on.

“We have to look at the cost from a holistic point of view. It’s not the cost of the hardware or the software because we are offering everything as a service.

“We offer a service level agreement around this and to a large extent we are taking over the environment. Effectively the customer benefits when you look at the net cost of upgrading those environments,” Kanda said.

There are also benefits like a “pay as you go” option available through Public Cloud and Cloud @ Customer.

“When we are bringing Cloud behind customers’ firewall we are giving them the same flexibility of payment as we offer them in the Public Cloud,”Kanda explained.

He noted that in Latin America the majority of the customers are commercial because that base is bigger than the public sector base.

Regional barriers must be broken

The Caribbean—and more specifically T&T—need to step-up where this type of technology is concerned to be in tandem with global trends and initiatives.

“That’s a big concern for me. As a Caribbean citizen I have deep concerns about where we are in terms of Cloud adoption. I think we are far behind and a lot of it has to do with a number of things.

“One is governance issues—IT maturity— big concerns about that, the fact that we don’t want to let go of our own environment but that time has passed.

There’s no question this has to happen if we are going to get the benefits of surviving in a digital society.

“That’s one of the reasons why Fujitsu and Oracle are here because we want to make that journey safer. We feel it’s a responsibility. We have to bring this technology to the table to be able to build trust and confidence in public Cloud technology. I’m very worried about it but there are solutions,” Eyre said.

Zeroing in on the region, Eyre said barriers have to be broken, not only for greater adaptation but to boost various economies.

“We need to get these barriers broken so we can get the benefits of the economies of scale. We can get benefits of scale generally to be able to get our businesses to move into this phase to become digitally relevant,” he said.

T&T’s regulatory environment

Eyre’s message to T&T and the rest on the region is simple: accelerate looking at all the elements of policies that support the adoption of these new underlying technologies of the digital society.

He called on the Government to consider putting measures in place specifically for Cloud online storage technology and said it’s time for governments and businesses in the region to let go of their fears about storing sensitive data on the Cloud. Otherwise, they will be left behind while the rest of the world advances in the digital age.

“There’s no question these changes have to happen. There’s no question we need to step out of our comfort zone of trying to do everything ourselves, whether it be in ministries or government or in business.

“Start moving to the underlying business digital platforms that allow us to be relevant to create value,” Eyre urged.

He called for greater stakeholder engagement to speed up the process.

“There have to be partnerships with public and private sectors to achieve these goals. There may be some that are unique to T&T but this must be a very high shift. We are in the fourth industrial revolution and Trinidad needs to stay a part of this and therefore the policies and regulatory issues need to shift to be relevant in that space,” he said.

Addressing concerns about data protection and cyber terrorism, Eyre added: “All of these issue are very important but many times those are used as excuses not to do things. We need to move away from that.

We need to start doing the things we need to do to survive and be relevant while at the same time pressing ahead.

“There’s always going to be risks in the world. It’s a matter of balancing your risks. Oracle’s technology is extremely secure.”