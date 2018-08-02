Leadership is about competence

Businesswoman Lara Quentrall-Thomas, who has for many years operated a successful employment agency, Regency Recruitment, has just taken on a new challenge as president of the T&T Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI).

It is just the latest in many key positions that she has taken on over the years. Quentrall-Thomas, who latest role comes on the heels of the implementation of the National Services Sector Policy, is keen to get down to work on that and other issues of importance to the TTCSI.

In fact, she is hoping for a meeting with Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon because, with recent expansions in T&T’s services sector, she believes it is time for a conversation about the export of services.

Quentrall-Thomas, who spoke about her latest assignment during an interview at her New Street, Port-of-Spain offices, has also set her sights on addressing T&T’s huge skills gap which, she says, exists across many sectors. She is tackling this problem by developing a database which she plans to present to Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

Very much a multi-tasker who admits that her leadership style is not diplomatic, there is no doubt that the new TTCSI head knows how to get things done. She is a stickler for punctuality and admits bad spelling is one of her pet peeves. She said it irritates her that it is so widespread in T&T.

Quentrall-Thomas has taken the helm of the TTCSI at a critical time in the country’s economic development when the Government is actively pursuing diversification. The services sector has been pinpointed as one of the areas for this thrust, so there will be many issues for the organisation to address in the coming weeks and years.

One key topic is likely to be public/private partnerships which, according to Quentrall-Thomas, the TTCSI has always been in favour of once it is done in a fair manner.

However, she observed: “The bureaucracy is a challenge and, at the moment, the ministries are financially challenged. Even getting funding is taking longer than we thought.

“We will be looking for other sources of funding—grants and other opportunities. I know that the Ministry of Trade has us on their radar.”

Keeping an eye on procurement

Procurement is another major priority for Quentrall-Thomas who is also a member of the Procurement Board.

“It is important for people to know that the Office of Procurement cannot operate until the act is fully proclaimed. What we have been doing in the last seven months is hiring, you would have seen ads in the newspapers. We have put together a lot of the operational plans for the OPR (office of the procurement regulator),” she explained.

However, development of the regulations for the OPR are still in process in conjunction with the Inter-American Development Bank.

Noting the keen public interest in getting procurement systems fully in place, she said: “To me, people are very impatient and quite rightly so. We have had many years of dubious procurement. I don’t want to point fingers. We are excited about what the OPR will achieve but, like everything, it takes time to set up.”

Path to leadership

Quentrall-Thomas founded Regency Recruitment and Resources Ltd in 1996 and, since then, she has been working with Caricom nationals at all levels, engaging them in job searches, training, deployment after retrenchment and providing advice on industrial relations, human resources and careers.

Her company now employs more than 200 people in a wide range of support and administration roles and they serve a diverse range of corporate clients such as Coca-Cola, IBM, TSTT and GE.

She has a masters in business administration and degree in business management, as well as professional certification in negotiation, organisational development, mediation, industrial relations and expatriate relocation.

Her experience in the services sector goes beyond her own company, however, as she has served on a range of public and private sector entities

Quentrall-Thomas does not see herself as “your typical woman leader.”

She explained: “I want people who will keep their word, because that is something very important to me. If I say I am going to do something, I do it. I think it is important not to be idle.”

Her definition of leadership is bringing people along with you, rather than going with them and hoping they follow.

“Leadership, in total, is about competence.

“You have to do your reading, you have to know your stuff. Leadership is about knowing your product or service inside out. I really believe in being a subject expert.”

About the TTCSI

The TTCSI is a national umbrella body that brings together all services sector organizations and associations. As an alliance of professional services associations and organizations, it serves as a focal point to lobby channel and address trade in services issues and services development issues, which are critical for the sector to thrive in the competitive global environment.

TTCSI is also the local institution responsible for issuing the certificate of registration as Caricom service provider in T&T.

The organisation was established ten years ago to help the services sector manage the challenges they face in exporting their services. Its objectives are:

• To provide national service providers with knowledge of export opportunities;

• To identify and exploit market opportunities;

• To encourage national service providers to engage in developing export programmes and promotional activities through collaboration locally, regionally and internationally;

• To promote the further development and competitiveness of the national services sector;

• To support and facilitate the development of industry standards;

• To educate the national service providers on relevant aspects of trade agreements that affect trade in services;

• To represent the interests of the national services sector, including lobbying Government and promoting fair multilateral rules for trade in services.