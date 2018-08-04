Yesterday it was wet and slushy like the nmud in the Savannah after the showers on Emancipation Day.
ANSA Automotives delivers to ports
In its ongoing pursuit of excellence, ANSA Automotive continues to make immense strides in penetrating new markets with its Hyster brand of material handling equipment, both at home and within the region.
The recent delivery of the new model, state of the art Hyster Empty Container Handler, to the Barbados Port Inc, is in keeping with the port’s mission to provide best in class cargo handling services and part of their ongoing strategic expansion.
This acquisition of the Empty Container Handler which is ideally suited for applications such as sea ports, broadens the spectrum of necessary equipment required at the Barbados Port Inc.
Similarly, Plipdeco, Port Point Lisas, which is one of the major port in T&T, with six general cargo and container berths, recently purchased three Hyster big trucks for their facility which handles a variety of cargo including containerised, break bulk, lumber, paper, consumables dry bulk and steel.
These strategic investments in Hyster material handling equipment by both ports were made to augment their capabilities to meet the demand for their growth needs.
Kim Grimshaw, Caribbean sales manager for ANSA Automotive said: “The future looks bright, as we see a trend of development within Caribbean ports as they continue to invest in new cargo handling equipment and infrastructure, in order to meet their growth needs of cargo and commercial space. ANSA Automotive is proud of the Hyster brand, and we look forward to future collaboration with other ports throughout the region.”
