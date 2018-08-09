No additional gas from Angelin

bpTT’s Angelin natural gas field will not relieve the chronic natural gas shortage facing downstream companies and Atlantic LNG.

The company admitted that Angelin will only allow it to maintain its natural gas production at 2.1 billion cubic feet a day and will “Upcoming developments are aiming to keep bpTT at a plateau level of production around 2.1 bcf/d,” the company said.

This will be disappointing news for the downstream sector that has been so hard hit by the natural gas shortage and which is now facing higher prices and shorter contract terms as they negotiate with the NGC.

It will also mean that Finance Minister Colm Imbert will not be able to get more revenue from either higher natural gas production, or higher methanol, ammonia or urea production.

Last week, bpTT announced the arrival of its Angelin platform in T&T. Angelin, which will be the energy company’s 15th offshore platform, was fabricated in Altamira, Mexico. The topside and jacket sailed from Altamira on June 30.

The Angelin facility will be located 60 kilometres off the south east coast of Trinidad in water depths of approximately 65 metres. Angelin was originally discovered by the El Diablo well in 1995 and appraised by La Novia in 2006.

The development will include four wells and will have a production capacity of approximately 600 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd).

Gas from Angelin will flow to the Serrette platform via a new 21 kilometre pipeline.

First gas is expected in the first quarter of 2019.

The company’s regional president Claire Fitzpatrick said: “Angelin is part of bpTT’s long-term plan to develop its resources in the Columbus Basin and the development underscores bpTT’s commitment to T&T.

The safe arrival of the jacket and topsides is an important milestone and we are now focusing on the next stages of the project as we progress towards first gas in 2019.”

A recent report by the Ministry of Energy projects that this year natural gas production will average 3.79 billion cubic feet a day (bcf/d), increase to 3.94 bcf/d next year, 4.05 bcf/d in 2020 and 4.14 bcf/d in 2021.

The country’s installed capacity is 4.2 bcf/d and part of the overall production of natural gas is re-injected into lift more crude oil.

The report said the increase is likely to come from Royal Dutch Shell which will bring on additional gas this year from its Starfish field. The company announced in May that it had produced first gas from Starfish.

The ministry’s report put first gas at a modest 22mmsf/d but noted that two more wells are expected that will increase and hold production at 138 mmscf/d.

Starfish was originally drilled by the then BG Trinidad, which is now Shell, and was a spectacular failure that eventually led to a major shake up at the local company.

The ministry’s report states that Starfish will be produced using existing subsea infrastructure between the Dolphin platform and Starfish Field.

Shell is also expected to add 100MMscf/d from the Dolphin field with the drilling of four wells. The additional gas should come on by the fourth quarter of this year.

Shell is also planning two development wells for block 5( c) and one exploration well in 5 (d).

bpTT is expected to remain in fairly aggressive mode over the next two years and will drill three development wells in Cannonball and two in Cashima.

It will also seek to replicate its success by drilling two exploration wells in 2019 —Ginger and Jasmine.

The ministry’s document shows that bpTT will bring its Cassia compression platform into service in 2020 as it maintains its high production rates from the prolific Columbus basin.