Through my research in social entrepreneurship, I have been fortunate to review the cases of successful global and local social entrepreneurs.

For commercial entrepreneurs who launch a startup to generate profit, being successful depends on money, whiles for social entrepreneurs, success depends on social change.

However, to achieve large-scale social transformation, my research has revealed that leadership matters.

For social entrepreneurs building and growing their companies, the understanding and practice of leadership are critical for their organisation’s long-term success.

Forbes cites the top 10 leadership qualities as honesty, the ability to delegate, communication, sense of humour, confidence, commitment, positive attitude, creativity, intuition and ability to inspire.

These are easy to understand and represent the main capabilities a leader should have (Prive, 2012).

There is also the “4E’s of leadership”— envision, energise, enable and empower (Yates, 2004).

According to the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship publication, Leadership in Social Enterprise How to Manage Yourself and the Team (2014), leaders of social enterprises face manifold challenges.

Many leaders do not have a formal business education and are driven by the passion to solve a social cause.

Their intrinsic motivation comes first and economic reasons rank low but business procedures need to be implemented, teams built and money earned to run a social enterprise successfully.

What makes the difference is that leadership matters.

This week’s article will focus on three leadership matters drawing on the great work of local social entrepreneur Nichola Harvey, founder, We Say YES Organisation (Youth Entrepreneurship for Self Empowerment).

Embrace the Forgotten

There are those who sympathise or empathise with those who are considered base of the pyramid. And that’s all they do— offer their thoughts.

A true social entrepreneur goes beyond by taking action.

They take advantage of embracing the forgotten others usually miss. They have the ability to challenge the way things are done.

We say YES! (WSY) programme founded by Nichola Harvey started as a response to the increase in gun violence and gang warfare in East Port-of-Spain communities and a need to create more success stories out of these areas.

Beat the odds

Social entrepreneurs have a desire to challenge the status quo and arrive at a solution that will tackle social or environmental issues. They find solutions to constraints.

WSY programme targets children from at risk areas in East Port-of-Spain and environs, including Ovid Alley, Lower Laventille, Mango Rose, Gonzales, Beverly Hills, John John, Success Laventille, Morvant and Stephensville.

WSY beat the odds or changes the status quo through the delivery of a structured six-year programme that focuses on youth entrepreneurship and self-empowerment, tapping into their God given talents and potential.

Rally social troopers When we are passionate about a cause, we often immerse ourselves with the view only “I” have the solution. The “I” mentality indicates we are afraid to lose power and control.

Harvey, through WSY, has been able to rally social troopers building a powerhouse of advisory leadership committee, executive advisory leadership committee, chaperones, volunteers and facilitators as well as corporate and individual social partners.

In conclusion, extraordinary people, like the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, come up with brilliant ideas from the forgotten and against all the odds succeed at creating new products and services that dramatically improve people’s lives, just like Nichola Harvey.

For social entrepreneurial success, leadership matters.

Nirmala Maharaj is a doctoral candidate at the UWI-Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business. Her research is in social entrepreneurship.

