Progress report on tripartite council

T&T face challenges in productivity, diversifying its economy and the industrial relations climate. However, there can be no way forward without consensus among the country’s major stakeholders—government, labour and the private sector. This is the aim of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).

At a recent session to give a progress report on the work of the council, private sector representative Dr Ramesh Ramdeen, CEO of the T&T Manufacturer’s Association (TTMA), said there are some things business and labour have in common. For example, the business community is supports salary increases for workers but wants them tied to increased productivity.|

“From a business perspective, productivity, output increases and wages must go hand in hand. I cannot see anyone in the business community who will say if they can get increases . . . they would not want to share that with labour but it must be tied to productivity,” he said.

Ramdeen warned of negative consequences if increases in wages occur without increases in productivity.

“Inevitably there is going to be inflation. If we do not do anything to tie wages to productivity, we are also going down in a spiral in terms of our competitiveness.”

He said surveys to measure the performance of management and workers are important since all inputs into the process of productivity must be measured “to get that output that we are looking for.”

Modern labour laws

Ramdeen highlighted the urgent need to update labour legislation and said the business community is in agreement with the process currently being undertaken by NTAC.

He said: “All the three pieces of legislation that have been identified do in fact need remodeling. If you look at the date of the various pieces of legislation, specifically the Industrial Relations Act (IRA) that came into effect in the early 1970s, we recognise that when these things came abut it served a particular purpose at a particular time.

“We are living in a new dispensation, a new time, so we need to revisit these pieces of legislation.”

Responding to claims by Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) president Michael Cabrera that the private sector cares only about profits and not workers’ interest, Ramdeen said: “We want to see a piece of legislation that will enhance the livelihood of workers in T&T.”

He said there had been consultations on the way forward with new legislation but some “small areas” of disagreement remain

“We do not expect in an environment like NTAC, where there are three diverse groupings coming together, consensus will happen overnight,” he said.

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, giving details of the labour laws being reviewed, said over an 11 month period NTAC had been deliberating on three policy position papers referred to them by Cabinet.

They have to do with amendments to the IRA, the Workmen’s Compensation Act and the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act (RSBA).

NTAC is in the final stages of deliberations on the IRA and consensus should be reached by next month. Comments from sector representatives on the Workmen’s Compensation Act are being collated, while in the case of the RSBA, consensus is being sought on harmonisation of measures for the protection of retrenched workers.

She explained: “The draft position paper on amendments to the RSBA is the outcome of a national stakeholder consultation which was held by the Ministry of Labour on May 18, 2016, as well as comments solicited from stakeholders who comprised the leadership of employer organisations, trade unions, government, academia, the legal fraternity ad other agencies with technical expertise.

“The paper was developed to lay the groundwork for the introduction of a Bill in the Parliament of T&T to give effect to amendments to the RSBA with a view to bringing legislative provisions in line with contemporary social and economic conditions.”

Baptiste-Primus said one of the critical items being considered is a provision to guarantee the payment of severance benefits in circumstances where workers are terminated due to redundancy, insolvency or receivership. These were not catered for in the original RSBA which took effect in November 1985.

Prior to that, severance payments were generally made only where specified by collective agreements, or at the sole discretion of employers.

“While there is unanimous consensus among the tripartite partners that payment of severance benefits should be legislated for among the amendments currently being proposed, two very critical issues have stymied NTAC’s progress in arriving at consensus on this provision. One of these is that of determining the most appropriate mechanism by which these retrenchment payments should be made.

“The other is that of making a determination as to where, in order of prioritization, should payment of benefits be placed when stacked side by side with legal, regulatory and fiduciary obligations especially of cash trapped institutions. There is no simple solution to these intricacies,” she said.

About NTAC

NTAC’s mission is to give effect to commitments in Government’s Official Policy Framework for tripartite engagement, dialogue and consultation and to promote consensus building and democratic involvement among key stakeholders on national development issues. It was launched March 15, 2016.

The council is mandated to advise government on:

• Effective implementation of government policy.

• Identification and review of sustainable national development goals.

• Development of a culture of innovation, invention and use of initiative.

• Enhancing the level of productivity in all sectors of national endeavour.

• Development of a national campaign on productivity and proper work ethics.

• Creation of additional job opportunities.

• Maximisation of the use of science and technology.

• Focusing attention on the needs of the poor, the socially displaced and the most vulnerable in our society

• Maintenance of industrial peace and harmony nationwide.

