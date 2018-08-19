NCB Financial Group this week’s volume leader

This week saw 578,243 shares traded on the First Tier Market a decrease of 46.34 per cent on last week’s volume of 1,077,557 shares crossing the floor.

The value of shares traded was down by 26.90 per cent to $8,154,621.33 from the previous week’s value of $11,155,563.78. The volume leader this week was NCB Financial Group Ltd (NCBFG) capturing 23.90 per cent of the market activity or 138,181 shares traded, followed by Sagicor Financial Ltd (SFC) with 15.42 per cent or 89,149 shares traded and has been in the top three for the past three weeks.

In third place was GraceKennedy Ltd (GKC) with 15.01 per cent or 86,767 shares traded and has been in the top three for the past three weeks.

The Indices ended the week in positive territory. The Composite Index increased by 0.84 per cent or 10.28 points to close at 1,241.20. The All Trinidad and Tobago Index rose by 0.06 per cent or 1.04 points to end at 1,712.78, this was attributable mainly to the increase in the share price of Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL) and West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WCO). The Cross Listed Index closed at 103.53, up by 2.68 per cent or 2.70 points this was attributable mainly to the increase in the share price of NCBFG and JMMB Group Ltd (JMMBGL). The advance to decline ratio was 9 stocks advancing and 7 stocks declining, while 4 stocks are at their 52 week high and 6 stocks are at their 52 week low.

NCBFG was the major advance this week up 7.43 per cent or $0.42 to close the week at $6.07, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd with an increase of 3.20 per cent or $0.24 to end at $7.74. JMMBGL was in third place with an increase of 2.86 per cent or $0.05 to end at $1.80.

The major decline was National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) this week, with a decrease of 5.03 per cent or $0.09 to close at $1.70. In second place was GKC with a 3.45 per cent drop or $0.10 to end at $2.80, its 52 week low. In third place was FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd (FCI) down by 1.06 per cent or $0.09 to close at $8.40. There was no activity on the Second Tier Market this week.