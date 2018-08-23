ANSA Merchant signs new MoU with Oxford Business Group

High-level coverage will be provided for the capital markets sector of T&T by one of the country’s leading expert financial institutions, ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd, in a report by the global research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group (OBG).

The report: T&T 2018 will shine a spotlight on the possibilities of an economic paradigm shift in the country, including the country’s efforts to achieve a higher degree of diversification and end over reliance on the hydrocarbons industry, as well as a further development of financial and capital markets.

To this end, ANSA Merchant Bank will provide extensive research on new developments in T&T’s economy, including its well-developed capital markets. The report will cover aspects contributing to the development of the sector, such as high levels of liquidity and willingness from savers and customers to invest in different products, as well as offer readers insight into the challenges investors in T&T might face, such as a lack of acceptance for sophisticated products and limitations on foreign exchange.

Insider ideas about the current and future prospects of the sector will also be given in an exclusive viewpoint with Gregory N Hill, managing director of ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd. Hill said he was very pleased to be working closely with OBG’s team on its forthcoming report and documenting the benefits and challenges to investing in T&T’s capital markets.

“One would expect that given the size of the capital market in T&T relative to the rest of the Caribbean that there would be far more product and market sophistication. The preference for plain vanilla debt instruments in the domestic capital market continues to be the Achilles heel for acceptance of different financial products such as structured mezzanine and private equity funding, both of which are critical for new business incubation in a developing economy,” he told OBG.

Hill also went on to discuss the concept of promoting the IFC with us “If we are to promote T&T as an international financial centre, we must first foster an enabling environment, which not only encourages accommodative tax legislation for global firms and work permits for skilled professionals, for example, but also the creation and maintenance of a safe society for expatriate financial professionals to relocate with their families. So we need to make our country safe for its Citizens first, before we can attract expats”.

Simona Simeonova, OBG’s country director for T&T, said the new partnership with ANSA Merchant will undoubtedly give the report’s coverage of the evolving investment landscape an added dimension.

“Trinidad still holds a privileged position in the capital and financial markets of the Caribbean. Jamaica’s impressive growth in this regard over the past years should be considered, however,” she said. “Further sophistication and specialisation, coupled with the country’s already present assets—such as very high levels of liquidity and a customer-base very willing to invest—should be used in order to confirm the country’s position as the region’s lighthouse.”

The Report: T&T 2018 will mark the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments.

The publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives, including: Paula-Mae Weekes, the President of the Republic of T&T; Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank; and Hadyn Gittens, CEO of the T&T Securities Exchange Commission. It will be available in print and online.