A crime story from Emancipation to Independence

August is a unique month in our calendar. It is the month that is at the height of the vacation period and so is probably the most relaxed time of the year. Relaxation also allows for reflection and with it comes the realisation that August is even more unique in that consistent with the vacation period it begins and ends with two holidays.

In contrast to the overall theme of this month, both of these holidays are serious events on the national calendar. August 1 marks our recognition of Emancipation and August 31 marks our celebration of our Independence.

Take a bit more time to reflect and you may come to realise that as a person and as a country you can be emancipated but not independent and you can also be independent but not emancipated. We can all do well if we strive for both.

Adding another unique twist to this August is the appointment of a new Minister of National Security and a finally a new Commissioner of Police and it is here that I hope that the concept of emancipation and independence will resonate.

As a country, we have spent untold billions of our precious and declining oil and gas wealth via the Ministry of National Security. As citizens we have collectively spent billions more on our individual security paying for everything from burglar proofing, electric gates, security cameras, alarms, security guards and on top of that we pay the ultimate price of restrictions on our time and quality of life due to crime.

It is not only that the combined cost of all of these initiatives are in the billions it is also true that most of the hardware associated with our security apparatus is imported so there is a huge foreign exchange component to our crime fighting situation.

It should be clear to every citizen as well as those in authority that T&T is anything but emancipated. We are for all intents and purposes prisoners in our homes and there is a significant social and economic cost to this dynamic, regardless of what various politicians have tried to spin over the last two decades.

Making comparisons

It is clear we are not emancipated because of crime but are we truly independent? By independent I am referring to the ability to think independently and come up with solutions that are unique and relevant to T&T.

The ever-increasing size of our National Security budget, comes about from all accounts because the funds are needed, to fight a well-funded organised crime enterprise. The cost to ordinary citizens who are ostensibly caught in the middle is for all intents and purposes an additional tax on income and I may add a curtailment of income opportunities.

It is said that the main component of organised crime in T&T is the drug trade and the ensuing gang related activity that emanates from this trade. I sincerely hope that the new Minister of National Security and the new Commissioner of Police (CoP) when they settle into their roles will have the independence of thought to ask the following question.

Why is alcohol legal to sell and to consume in T&T?

Alcohol is a drug. It is an addictive drug. It has many negative social side effects. It is linked to domestic violence, it is linked to unwanted pregnancies, it is linked to sexually transmitted diseases, it is linked to diseases of the liver and it is linked to vehicular accidents. There is an extremely high social and economic cost all of which is borne by the State through the taxpayer from the use of alcohol, yet alcohol is legally sold and consumed in T&T so much so that we even invest in the companies that produce and sell the associated products.

An independent mind will ask why is this so and will seek to find a cogent and consistent answer when comparing the stance against other drugs versus alcohol.

If this issue proves to be too difficult to reconcile then quickly move to a review of the infrastructure that exists around the sale and usage of alcohol. The age restrictions on consumption, the license required to import and to sell and the ongoing conditions that need to be met each year and the conditions that exist over its advertising and promotion. Consider the fact that it is regulated and taxed. An independent mind will ask why is it not possible to do the same with other drugs.

At this stage I am not advocating a position, I am simply asking that we think independently as opposed to simply following what seems to be a norm. In 2013, I wrote an article on the 100th anniversary of the US Federal Reserve. Central banking, which we consider to be the norm for a banking environment, is just over 100 years old. The abolition of the gold standard, which has given rise to a fiat currency as the reserve currency of the world, is just an 85-year-old experiment.

Up until that same year (1933) it was also illegal to sell alcohol in the US. We take these things for granted in the same way that a young person today takes a smart phone for granted, because that is the only way they ever knew.

Solving the problem

Speaking of smart phones, despite the untold billions that have been spent through the Ministry of National Security, have we ever had a national discussion about the problem that we are trying to solve? Are we trying to solve a drug addiction problem, a drug use problem or a drug trafficking problem? Is it all three at the same time, which one is the priority, can we even prioritise?

We probably don’t have an issue with addiction per se because cigarettes contain one of the most addictive drugs and it is sold legally within the required regulatory framework. This is, of course, not to mention the addictive properties of alcohol already mentioned. Further gambling can also result in addiction and that is now legal and soon to be taxed. The negative personal and social consequences of all of these vices are quite significant. We have recently been told that even our phones, social media and video games can be addictive so maybe addiction is not the problem we are trying to solve.

If the problem is drug usage then apart from answering why we are comfortable with alcohol usage but basically nothing else we also have to address the collateral effects of drug usage being a criminal offense.

A person caught in possession of a few grams of marijuana is arrested and ends up in jail. There they are faced with the additional criminality that comes from being in such an environment. When they get out of jail their criminal record makes them unemployable by current standards. Now outcast they end up in gangs which have recently been outlawed as well. The main avenue available to them is drug dealing and other forms of organised crime so the system provides the recruits for the existing cycle to continue.

Arguing whether the person caught with marijuana was part of a gang before they were caught is a pointless argument because the economics does not add up. For the sale of drugs to be economically viable the usage of drugs has to be on a scale that cannot be found amongst the lower economic rungs of society.

Through the process of elimination it seems that the problem we need to solve is a drug trafficking problem. That of course requires a specific set of actions and success here probably does not exclusively involve the “cockroaches” referred by the CoP.

Our new agents of law enforcement come with much promise. However for their work to be considered a success they should first properly define for us the problem they are trying to solve and then deliver the results accordingly. They can only achieve this if they are emancipated in their thinking and independent in their actions. If nothing else, our increasingly scarce financial resources require them to do so.

• Ian Narine can be contacted via email at [email protected].