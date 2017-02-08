RBC: New card feeto help forex shortage

RBC Royal Bank (T&T) has told its customers that it is imposing a 0.25 per cent transaction fee on international payments made by RBC-issued credit cards "to assist in managing limited foreign exchange supplies."

The bank notified its customers on Monday that it intends to introduce new fees on some accounts and increase fees on others by March 27.

Responding to a complaint from a bank customer on Tuesday, RBC Royal Bank explained: "Due to the challenges the Trinidad and Tobago market has been experiencing with the supply of USD foreign currency a fee will be instituted for cross-border spending which will assist with managing limited foreign exchange supplies.

"As a responsible bank, we are obligated to put measures in place that are aligned to the Central Bank of T&T," RBC said, in apparent reference to the increasing tightness in the supply of foreign exchange to local customers. That tightness has been caused by the sharp decline in the price and production of T&T's main petrochemical exports in the last two years.

RBC Royal Bank went on to explain to the customer: "We do not take the decision to increase our fees and charges lightly. This is done with careful consideration and analysis, and only when absolutely necessary."

The bank told the customer that it valued "the relationship we have with you and look forward to our continued banking relationship."

The customer, in a communication to the Guardian, said he was not aware of any publicly announced policy of the Central Bank that would warrant such an increase.

He called on the Central Bank to state their position on RBC using the regulator of commercial banks to justify what seems to be an attempt to profit from the sale of a scarce resource.

He also called on the Bankers Association of T&T to comment on this new fee.

Responding to a query from CNC3's Business Watch, RBC Royal Bank said that it regularly review its products, services and channels to look for ways to be more innovative and competitive. The bank said it believes these changes in its fees are "directly aligned to our efforts to become accessible, multi-channel financial services institution that offers exceptional value to our clients."

According to the bank, it occasionally needs to adjust its fees to reflect the increasing cost of doing business.

"As part of this year's review, RBC is adjusting the pricing structure for some of our personal and business products. We understand that any change to pricing and fees is a sensitive topic for clients, and we work hard to ensure that changes are aligned to economic and competitive realities in the market."

RBC said it has made fee and service charge adjustments to some of its personal and business products and services including some in-branch transactions on personal accounts.

"We have also made a significant digital enhancement to our offering by making account information readily available to our clients, free of charge, through Statement 24/7 whenever clients need it," the bank said.