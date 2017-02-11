CPO to meet soon on ADB salary demandsOWTU submits list of disputed items

RADHICA DE SILVA

The Human Resource Advisory Committee (HRAC) will be meeting soon to discuss ongoing protests by workers of the Agricultural Development Bank.

The workers, who staged several days of protests earlier this week, have been surviving on 2010 salaries after the ADB failed to close off on two outstanding negotiating period 2011-2013 and 2014- 2016.

Corporate Communications manager at the Office of the Chief Personnel Office Richard Hayde in an email yesterday said discussions will be held soon about the workers' plight.

Saying the ADB is an entity which falls within the purview of HRAC, Hayde explained that HRAC is a sub-committee of Cabinet responsible for the provision of guidelines on negotiations to public sector entities within its purview.

"The decisions of the Committee are issued in the form of guidelines to the line Ministries for onward transmission to the relevant entities. It is expected that the matters related to the ADB will be deliberated upon at the next scheduled meeting of the Committee," Hayde said.

He could not say when this meeting will be held.

Earlier this week, ADB employees said the high cost of living was making life miserable for many of them.

Brooke Marcelle said some of the workers earn as little as $3,900 monthly.

Another worker Amy Pancham said, "It is very unfair that the rest of the country is living high and dry and we cannot even find money to buy proper food and clothes for our children."

She added, "Taxi fares are increasing and the price of fuel has increased. Some of us cannot afford to put fuel in our cars. We have to travel to work because it is cheaper. Our school fees have increased and food prices have increased but our salaries remain the same."

Chairman of the Public Services Association ADB section Avinash Maharaj said there were two outstanding periods of negotiations which have not yet been finalised by the ADB's management committee.

"We negotiated for 14 per cent for the period 2011 to 2013 and then we still have not started to negotiate for the period 2014-2016," Maharaj explained.

He said in July 2015, the ADB's management committee informed the PSA that the Inter-ministerial Committee had to approve the salary increase but after the government changed, the new Inter-ministerial Committee did not meet until a year later. He said the PSA was still awaiting a meeting.

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) and YARA (Trinidad) Limited are no closer to settling the ongoing wage dispute as the Ministry of Labour is yet to set a date for conciliatory talks.

In the meantime, workers are continuing to stage early morning protests with the hope that the Norweigan company will grant a ten per cent wage increase. The company which owns three ammonia plants at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, has offered a two per cent salary increase for 2016-2019.

Predicting a possible glut in the ammonia market soon, OWTU officials said YARA executives are claiming the company cannot afford to pay a 10 per cent wage increase because of impending increases in transportation costs.

In an email sent to the Labour Ministry yesterday, OWTU officials outlined a list of items which are still in dispute.

These included uncertified sickleave, compassionate leave, improvements to maternity leave, less overtime hours and hiring of an adequate workforce comprising of 250 workers. The OWTU also called for fewer managers to be hired.

"We are also asking for a seven hour work day as exists in European companies. We want improvements to the severance formula which has not been touched in decades. We also ask that contractors be paid as permanent workers so they too can enjoy the benefits deserving of their position," an official of the OWTU said.

Some minor cost items including a $5 increase in meal time subsistence for overtime work and an increase of $1.50 for continuous shift work, are also on the agenda for discussion.

The OWTU is also asking for an $8 per hour increasefor plant operators who interface with hazardous sulphuric acid on a daily basis for a mere 22 per hour.

President of YARA Richard De La Bastide was not in office yesterday and his secretary directed questions to manager of Human Resources Ian Ashman. However, he was engaged in a meeting. A list of questions was sent to Industrial Relations officer Garth Wayne Christopher who acknowledged receipt of the email.

