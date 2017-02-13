Bankers salute accountants on revised rules and regulations

The Bankers Association of T&T (BATT) yesterday congratulated the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago (ICATT) for taking the bold step to revise its Members' Rules and Regulations.

In a statement, BATT said it appreciated that the members of ICATT were key partners in the delivery of business advisory services.

BATT said the banking and financial services industry placed "a great deal of confidence in the reports provided by the accountancy and auditing sector."

It said many decisions critical to the performance of individual businesses, corporations are based on these.

BATT said: "A poorly regulated profession creates risks for investors, regulators, taxpayers, and others.

"The Institute's efforts to modernise and enhance the professional operations and personal development of members in the interest of the public we all serve, is a step in the right direction."