Technical, vocational skills important for economic development

Raphael John-Lall

Technical vocational training is important in developing the skill sets needed to diversify the economy and develop the country according to minister of education Anthony Garcia.

“It is through these programmes that we are able to produce critical thinkers, innovators, bright young men and women. We need this type of expertise if we are to drive our education system further and to further develop our country,” he said.

Garcia spoke yesterday at MIC Institute of Technology’s graduation ceremony at its head office auditorium in the Trincity Business Park.

Over 300 students graduated from the CareerTech STEM programme.

He also said the government will continue in its thrust to provide quality training and education for all.

“It is the business of the government of T&T in general and of the ministry of education to ensure that all our people have equal access to a quality education. Technical vocational education is part of that quality education that we are determined to offer.”

Professor Clement Imbert, chairman of MIC Institute of Technology who also spoke at the ceremony said one of the big “buzz words” of this era is diversification of the economy away from oil and gas.

He added that there is a great correlation between countries that have a lot of natural resources and levels of development.

He used the examples of Britain, Germany and the United States, who are the older industrial economies who were able to successfully use their resources to develop their countries.

However, he said in “Third World” or lesser developed countries, there is also a direct link between the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the amount of natural resources, especially when the natural resources begin to disappear.

“It is important now while we still have some of our natural resources that have kept our standards of living very high. I believe that T&T has the third highest GDP in this part of the world, we have to innovate,” he said.

He said that training programmes provided by MIC were the beginning of this innovation.