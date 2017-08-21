Business conference to address recession

Three executives with expertise in various fields will share the stage for an upcoming business conference entitled “Soar Above The Recession: A Leaders Conference” to be held on September 12 at the Hyatt hotel in Port-Of-Spain.

The event, hosted by Imagine Media International in collaboration with the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Fatima Old Boys Association will feature Australian-based, Trinidadian Robert Wickham, vice president Innovation and Digital Transformation, Asia Pacific Region for the global cloud technology giant, Salesforce.com, Gervase Warner, Massy President & Group CEO and Kristine Gibbon-Thompson, owner, Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon is carded to deliver the opening remarks at the conference.

Commenting on the motivation behind such a conference, Imagine Media president Lisa Wickham, who herself hosted the Lisa Wickham MasterClass Series which focused on her efforts to share her experiences working with talented individuals across many spheres over the years said: “There are a number of business owners and executives who are struggling with the notion of the Disruptors that are currently changing the way in which business needs to be conducted. New business models are rendering the ‘norm’ obsolete and shifting the economic balance in several markets including locally. Businesses are closing, owners are seeing their colleagues fold, some are straddled with cashflow and foreign currency issues, huge client cancellations and a continuously shifting digital landscape.”

Making specific reference to these challenges Wickham said, “This can be very disconcerting and overwhelming and these concerns are affecting both large and small businesses. In speaking with my colleagues, I believed it fitting to end the MasterClass Series with an event that drew on the vast experiences of successful business persons who by their track record could provide inspiration as well as real nuggets to move your company or situation forward.”

Wickham noted that Robert Wickham, who is her brother, Warner and Gibbon-Thompson were all graduates of the Harvard Business School.

Soar Above The Recession: A Leaders Conference is expected to attract over 300 executives, business owners, government officials and business students.

In addition to being a platform to inspire others, the conference aims to provide insight into opportunities for shaping the future direction of the country.