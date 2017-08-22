Former TTTI director dies

Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) heaped praise on former director Ronald Ramcharan for his contribution to the organization.

According to a media release yesterday, Ramcharan who died on August 17, 2017 served on the TTTI’s board from 2012 to 2015 and was treasurer from 2013 up until his resignation in 2015

He also served as a member of the IMPACT Public Sector Steering Committee and up until his passing was providing facilitation services on Atlantic LNG’s Good Governance and Accountability Programme.

He also worked in the field of developing Application Systems and Software Development since 1968 and started his own consulting company in 1974.

Ramcharran was certified as a mediator and trainer by the Mediation Board of Trinidad and Tobago and was a member of the panel of mediators selected for the Court annexed pilot projects in 2010 and 2014.

He facilitated over 70 workshops in Conflict Management/Resolution in Private, Public, Social, Church and School environments and over sixty other commercial, family and community mediations.

TTTI extended its deepest sympathies to Ramcharran’s family.