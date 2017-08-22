Unions prepare to meet with PM

Up to late last night leaders of the trade union federations were in a meeting over the discussions to be held with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today.

Official correspondence was received from the Office of the PM regarding a requested meeting between Rowley and leaders of the three Federations - Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs (FITUN).

That meeting is set for 2 pm.

On Friday, JTUM’s Ancel Roget hand delivered a letter to Rowley giving him a two-week deadline to meet with them on pressing matters including its “forced” withdrawal from the National Tripartite Advisory Council.

In the letter, the Federations disclosed that numerous attempts were made to meet with various Ministers, including Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, to seek redress on several issues that fall under their purview.

“The issues of rising crime with the high numbers of murders; poor health care; increased cost of living with rising prices; hardship to pensioners, retirees and our senior citizens; austerity measures with wage freeze and mass retrenchments particularly in the State Sector; falling productivity levels; and vast inequity with the unfair sharing of the burden of adjustment to citizens,” the letter read.

“In addition, the abuse of power and authority; growing allegations of corruption and the increasing instability within the industrial relations climate are all manifestations of poor governance, a recipe for total chaos,” it added.

FITUN’s Remy said that for them to return to the Council they will have to meet with Rowley where they will propose that their return will be based on “conditions.”