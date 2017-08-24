Unions still unhappy

Three trade union federations, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) said they were dissatisfied after meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.

Some of the issues discussed by the parties, which included Legal Affairs Minister Stuart Young, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and Energy Minister Franklin Khan; were the retrenchment of workers and ways to stop it, poor health care services, crime and the country’s low level of productivity.

Speaking on behalf of the federations, president of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), Ancel Roget said they have called for the restructuring of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) as the Government should have a lesser role to play in its operation, to which he said the Prime Minister agreed.

The unions pulled out of NTAC earlier this year after the Tourism Development Company (TDC) was dissolved and three entities arose to fill the role of the TDC.

He said the discussions also surrounded legislation that would make retrenching workers “less attractive”, and called for a moratorium on worker retrenchment, which Roget stated the Prime Minister did not agree with.

The federations also called for the reprimanding of ministers who ignore the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding signed by the federations and the Government.

“We also called for an opportunity to give an input in the upcoming budget because we believe that budget will have measures suspected to be prescriptions handed out by the IMF and World Bank that will hurt the country. There is an alternative which the labour movement put forward, the Labours Economic Alternative Plan (LEAP) which will ease the pain of the country as the government seeks to balance revenue and expenditure. We want to say that it is not just about balancing the books. It is also about people” Roget said, adding that they will meet again on September 13.

He noted that while the PM outlined the country’s economic situation, the union movement was not “seeking more from less.”

He said the federations want the fulfilment of already settled negotiations and for the collective bargaining process to be respected.

He said he warned the PM that industrial relations should not be in hostility now and unions, businesses and the Government, should do what is necessary to ensure that the environment is conducive to productivity.

Roget pointed out that the federations were not happy with the levels of productivity in the country, adding that it does not only involve the worker but “all the systems of productivity”.

He said the National Productivity Council should be replaced.

Roget hinted that his union’s fight against the “one per cent” could start with Guardian Media.

He said the company and in particular the T&T Guardian was using their privilege of freedom of the press to malign trade unions and victimise the membership of the Bankers’ and General Workers Union (BIGWU) by not publishing their letters to the editor and retrenching workers, adding that the newspaper has picked a fight with the unions that it will not win. Roget said he will discuss the issue further at another time adding that the battle will be fought “on a different battle field”.

Asked about the possible ripple effect of a boycott and further retrenchments, Roget said the “two do not necessarily co-relate”, adding that there was a call earlier this year to boycott the Law Association but no lawyers were dismissed.