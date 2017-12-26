Shoppers flock to malls, stores for Boxing Day sales

Raphael John-Lall

Christmas 2017 has come and gone but that has not stopped shoppers from seeking out further discounts before the year ends.

Two persons who frequent Boxing Day sales gave their experiences and what they look forward to for these sales.

One shopper told the Guardian yesterday that it has become more of a tradition to look for more discounts the day right after Christmas.

“Traditionally I believe that Gulf City was the original place that used to be open on Boxing Day. Especially as we do not get to go south very often, it's an opportunity to get out of the house after being inside for so long.”

A number of stores and malls will open their doors to shoppers today seeking discounted items post-Christmas.

These include Island Hobbies, Unique Bookstores, Detour, Excellent Stores, Gulf City Mall and West Mall.

The shopper said that she is very “frugal” when she looks for sales, and has always concentrated on getting clothes for the Boxing Day sales.

She added the Boxing Day sales have really become a "craze" as of late as stores seek to offload stock at discounted prices that they were unable to sell during the Christmas shopping season.

“You also have specific stores in certain malls that are trying to catch up. It's really clothes that I try to go for on Boxing Day.” she said

Another shopper told the Guardian that she looks forward to the “real discounts” and so she would look for items that would have been higher priced in the lead up to Christmas and compare it to the Boxing Day price.

“Sometimes, I think that discounts could be a bit misleading. They may say that it is a certain per cent off but when you look at the price, and you compare it to the price it would have been under different circumstances, you would see that you're not really saving much.”

She gave an example of household items and said items like that would be discounted as people do not purchase these things after Christmas.

“So I would use that as an opportunity to get those things at a real discount. I'll also look at some clothing items to see if there are discounts on those. For example the more dressier pieces.”

She said shoppers spent less this Christmas as people perceive themselves as having less money due to the decline in the economy.

“They would have a bit more discretion in how they spent their money. Because even if it's after Christmas and there's the possibility that things could be less expensive they'd use that as an opportunity out seek out cheaper things.”

Both shopper said they usually visit Gulf City and West Mall for Boxing Day sales.