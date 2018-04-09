Aldo opens second T&T store

With the opening of their second outlet in T&T, Canadian retail chain Aldo Group is bringing much more than new brands and trends into the local market, says operations manager Nadine Kanhai. It is also about customer service, she said at the official opening of the new store at The Falls, Westmall.

“We have taken the Aldo module, which is their work ethic, brands and keeping up with trends,” she explained.

“There is something for everyone.”

She said Aldo’s customer base is not primarily women, as their offering include plenty of choices for men.

“In fact, men buy more and come in more,” she said. Aldo, a worldwide chain of shoe and accessories stores, was founded by Aldo Bensadoun in Montreal, Quebec, in 1972, where its corporate headquarters remain today. Since then it has expanded into a global corporation, with nearly 3,000 stores under three retail banners: Aldo, Call It Spring/Spring and Globo.

The chain’s first T&T branch is located at the C3 Centre in south Trinidad.

Kanhai told the T&T Guardian: “Based on our experience at C3, we know our prices are comparable with what people get when they purchase online.”

When the new outlet opened for business for the first time on Friday, shoppers were able to browse and select from shelves stocked with shoes and accessories from Aldo’s Spring 2018 collection with the trendiest floral prints and pastel hues.

Among the customers was Stacy Castillo who said she was preparing to return to work from maternity leave.

“I am deciding which shoes and bags to buy,” said Castillo, who was accompanied by her daughter, Cayla.

Store manager Gervais Dattoo said there were plans for extended opening hours over the weekend, including on Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm.

While she could not give details, Kanhai said another Aldo branch might open in T&T shortly, possibly at a location in east Trinidad.

“We just got a plan for a third location,” she said. — With reporting by Camille Clarke