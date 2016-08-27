First Citizens lauds retiring banker Sharon Christopher

After more than three decades of service to the bank and to the sector, deputy chief executive of First Citizens, Sharon Christopher, transitioned into retirement this week, with her contribution to the bank’s development being lauded.

In a statement to the T&T Guardian, First Citizens said: “Via her input, we were able to receive numerous awards such as: World Finance, Euromoney, Latin Finance, Global Finance more than one decade.”

She also contributed to the strategic direction of the bank and the deepening of its footprint within some Caricom-member countries. Referring specifically to its Costa Rica operations, First Citizens said Christopher played a pivotal role in ensuring that the bank “cemented” operations there. Operations in Costa Rica, according to the statement, will facilitate the group’s objective of deepening its footprint in Central America.

“If this is realised, (deepening the bank’s footprint in Central America) First Citizens will be open to transporting itself and financial services to manufacturers and traders down the South American continent.”

Described by her colleagues as one of the key pillars of the bank and a fearless leader, Christopher also contributed to what is considered to be the largest Initial Public Offering in the history of T&T.

The bank said: “She was instrumental in growing First Citizens from a local commercial bank to a financial powerhouse with subsidiaries and a solid presence in Barbados, St Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Costa Rica. Sharon is the epitome of authentic leadership and she was able to demonstrate and inculcate this throughout the Group.

“We owe much of our growth and success to Sharon Christopher, her commitment to First Citizens can never be questioned. All of us at First Citizens will miss Sharon, the lawyer, the consummate story teller, the fearless leader, the patriot, and the integrity champion as she transitions to her new chapter in life. We wish her all success.”

Apart from contributing to the banking sector, she passed on her knowledge through contributing to the Institute of Banking and Finance.

OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

• Instrumental in setting up the merged entity known as First Citizens which saved the jobs of hundreds of employees from National Commercial Bank, Workers Bank and Trinidad Co-operative Bank

• In 2004 she was instrumental in the bank issuing Bonds on the international market

• Contributed to setting up First Citizens Trustee Services which functions as a Trustee for the bank’s corporate clients

• Played a major role in rebranding the group in 2005 to reflect the "new" organisation - not just three Banks coming together but a group of well established companies under one umbrella called First Citizens

• A key player in the acquisition of CMMB in 2009

• The introduction of profit sharing for the bargaining unit staff allowing the employees to share in the profits they helped produce

• Instrumental in having the first Women's Conference in T&T which started four years ago.