TTNGL falls $0.25

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which two advanced, one declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 99,578 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,238,403.85. Trinidad Cement Ltd was the volume leader with 50,020 shares changing hands for a value of $152,561.00, followed by Angostura Holdings Ltd with a volume of 40,633 shares being traded for $568,862. Republic Financial Holdings Ltd contributed 3,676 shares with a value of $404,355, while TTNGL Limited added 3,538 shares valued at $83,143.

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.01 to end the day at $110.00. Conversely, TTNGL suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.25 to end the day at $23.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 2,237 shares valued at $50,690.42. Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.66. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $9.50. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $23.25. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC - Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC - Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $2.60.

The second tier market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings remained at $14.49.