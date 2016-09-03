Massy down $0.33

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which one advanced, five declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 127,305 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,550,711.44. JMMB was the volume leader with 50,000 shares changing hands for a value of $31,000, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation with a volume of 46,021 shares being traded for $299,136.50. Massy Holdings Ltd contributed 18,545 shares with a value of $1,022,764.85, while Trinidad Cement Ltd added 6,100 shares valued at $18,594.

Scotiabank enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.02 to end the day at $57.52. Conversely, Massy Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.33 to close at $55.15.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 30,780 shares valued at $693,876.80. Clico Investment Fund declined by $0.12 to end at $22.54. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $9.50. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $23.25. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC - Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC - Value Fund remained at $1.70.