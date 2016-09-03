Oil futures rally for the day, but suffer worst week since July

Crude-oil futures rallied yesterday as slow job growth in August diminished the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will boost interest rates at a meeting later this month, while Russia’s president called on producers to agree to limit output at an upcoming meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments, however, appeared to contradict what the country’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak reportedly said a day earlier—that there was no need for talks with other oil producers with prices near US$50 a barrel.

October West Texas Intermediate crude, rose US$1.28, or three per cent, to settle at US$44.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, which tallied a loss of more than nine per cent over the past four sessions to settle at a three-week low on Thursday, suffered a weekly loss of roughly 6.7 per cent. That was the worst weekly loss since the week ended July 8, FactSet data show.

November Brent crude on London’s ICE Futures exchange climbed US$1.38, or three per cent, to US$46.83 a barrel. For the week, the contract was down about 5.3 per cent.

Crude had found some support early yesterday on “expectations that Russia will play a key role in pushing OPEC’s hand to cut supply,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist at ThinkMarkets. However, data from Bloomberg shows that OPEC output has touched another record high, “so the best case scenario is only a supply freeze not a cut,” he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg, out yesterday, Putin urged oil-producing nations to agree on a production cap at an informal meeting in Algeria later this month, saying “it was the right decision for world energy.”

Putin further said it would be unfair to expect Iran, which is recently emerging from the lifting of economic sanctions, to cap output as it tries to return to pre-sanction levels. He said he hopes Saudi Arabia would participate in a deal.

Saudi’s foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir on Thursday reportedly said that some sort of a production agreement could be made between OPEC and non-OPEC producers at the meeting this month.

Over in the US yesterday, meanwhile, data from Baker Hughes revealed that the number of active US rigs drilling for oil, a proxy for oil activity, edged up by one to 407 rigs in the latest week.

Oil prices yesterday gained more ground after data in the US showed that the pace of hiring slowed sharply in August, rising by a less-than-expected 151,000 jobs.

“The jobs number was strong enough to signal that the economy is growing, which minimises downside pressure on the demand for oil,” Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at US Bank’s Private Client Group in Park City, Utah.

The news lowered the potential for the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its meeting later this month and briefly pressured the dollar.

However, experts said the Fed could still raise rates in September, though a move at the last meeting of the year is more likely.

The ICE US Dollar Index edged up by 0.2 per cent, after posting losses shortly after the employment report.

Lifting benchmark interest rates in the US would usually push the dollar higher. A stronger buck tends to put make dollar-pegged commodities, like oil, more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

Hurricane Hermine made landfall on Florida’s gulf coast early yesterday with 80 mph winds. Forecasters said the hurricane could produce life-threatening storm surges up to 12 feet, as well as major flooding. The storm is expected to arrive in the Northeast by Saturday.

For now, Watkins expects oil to bounce between US$40 to US$50 dollars per barrel, “as we continue the dance to rebalance supply and demand across the globe.”

On Nymex yesterday, prices for petroleum products climbed along with oil. October gasoline added 2.9 cents, or 2.3 per cent, to US$1.302 a gallon, with the contract down around 8.9 per cent for the week. October heating oil HOV6, +1.52 per cent rose 2.8 cents, or two per cent, to US$1.410 a gallon, for a weekly loss of 6.7 per cent.

October natural gas NGV16, -0.04 per cent settled flat at US$2.792 per million British thermal units—down nearly 4.2 per cent for the week.

Tropical Storm Hermine was passing over southern Georgia yesterday afternoon. Offshore oil-and-gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico had evacuated platforms ahead of the storm.

As of yesterday, shut-ins in the Gulf were at about 12 per cent of oil output and around nine per cent of natural-gas production, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.