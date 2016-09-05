Seminar to focus on managing risk

How well do local businesses embrace fear of the unknown and therefore manage risk? CEOs, consultants and business owners will get the answers to these burning questions at an upcoming breakfast seminar being held on September 21 at the Radisson Hotel in Port-of-Spain.

Putting the Pieces Together—Managing Risk: Known and the Unknown Unknowns is the title of Corporate One Business Management Solutions Limited’s Annual Business Seminar.

With an expert panel of speakers including economist Indera Sagewan-Alli, principal consultant Allison Henry-Clarke and other local presenters, the forum will precipitate the launch of an innovative One2One Corporate Partnering Programme.

It is intentionally designed for progressive business owners who wish to leverage their growth through prudent strategic corporate partnerships in these challenging economic times.

Corporate partnering can be described as a commitment between two or more parties in a collaborative relationship who strive to achieve shared objectives through a spirit of trust and openness.

Henry-Clarke said: “In today’s economic climate, weak productivity, lack of innovation and low sales growth continue to threaten the sustainability of business success.”

This was the genesis for creation of Corporate One’s Business and Development Partnership Hub which aims to provide a systematic approach to drive partnership action.

Through merging of ideas, intelligence and experience, strategic partners can expect to broaden their use of resources and extend business networks. This strategy can prove to be an innovative and cost-effective methodology for the development of new business and expansion of traditional customer segments.

Immediate benefits include the potential for penetration of new markets and increased revenue. In an ideal scenario, strategic corporate partnerships help businesses progress to manage the inherent risk of new business ventures and costly investment projects.

Corporate One Business Management Solutions Limited is a Management Consultancy Firm that provides a wide range of business management solutions to the business community.

Their suite of services includes Strategy Formulation/ Organizational Development, Human Resource and Industrial Relations Solutions, Financial Management, Customized Training, Coaching and Mentoring, Talent Management and Recruitment and Business Processing Outsourcing.

Serving a mix of clientele in the energy and manufacturing sector for the past ten years, Corporate One’s mantra helps their clients achieve measurable results, improve efficiency and increase profitability.

