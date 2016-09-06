Faria is new T&T Chamber CEO

Garbiel Faria, whose varied and extensive career has covered a wide range of industries from manufacturing to media, will take charge at the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce from the end of this month.

He has been appointed CEO of the country’s biggest business organisation, taking over from Catherine Kumar who will retire on September 30. Faria took up duties at the Chamber’s Westmoorings headquarters yesterday and is working alongside Kumar as they transition to the new leadership.

With over 35 years’ leadership and management experience gained both locally and abroad, Faria brings brand-building, multi-industry knowledge and expertise to the T&T Chamber. He has taught at the secondary school level and has worked in the services, durables, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), spirits and media industries in the Caribbean, Central and North America and Europe.

A former managing director at Guardian Media Ltd, from October 2009 to April 2014, he oversaw the transformation of the former Trinidad Publishing Company into a multi-faceted media organisation. Under his watch, investments were made in the company’s human and technological infrastructure to ensure sustainable long term growth and to reinforce its position as a role maker in the industry.

Faria was instrumental in the launch of Digital Guardian, the digital replica of the Trinidad Guardian Newspaper featuring interactive advertising and content, provisioned as a website and an IOS and Android App.

He also held key positions at Carib Brewery Ltd, Angostura Holdings Ltd, SM Jaleel & Co Ltd, Neal and Massy Trinidad Ltd, T Geddes Grant Ltd and Mecalfab Ltd.

A senior executive, he holds a Master’s in Business Administration in International Business from Barry University, and is a member of Delta Mu Delta International Honour Society for Business Administration.

Commenting on his new assignment, he said: “My passion is building cohesive teams with a single-minded focus; to take our companies to higher levels of performance through superior brand equity management, improving our business processes, driving operational excellence, understanding the future of the industry and creating new trails rather than following old ones.”

Noting that he has “built new brands and reinvigorated old ones”, the new T&T Chamber CEO, in comments posted on his LinkedIn page, said he is guided by two main philosophies: “Work does not start or end once you enjoy what you do. My goal is to make a positive impact on the genuine people I meet and leave the world a better place through my contributions.”