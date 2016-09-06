Rosemarie Sant
You are here
Trading in 12 securities on TTSE
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which six advanced, none declined and six traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 179,289 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,014,522.84.
Trinidad Cement Ltd was the volume leader with 107,740 shares changing hands for a value of $328,607.25, followed by Angostura Holdings Ltd with a volume of 18,685 shares being traded for $261,963.70.
FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd contributed 13,165 shares with a value of $91,496.75, while T&T NGL Ltd added 12,056 shares valued at $283,316.
Agostini’s Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.25 to end the day at $17.30.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 28,732 shares valued at $650,997.12.
It remained at $22.66.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online