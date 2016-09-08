Newly appointed CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Gabriel Faria was warmly welcomed on board yesterday when he attended the graduation ceremony for the organsation’s JumpStart...
$0.05 increase for cement shares
Overall market activity resulted from trading in eight securities of which one advanced, three declined and four traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 74,838 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,124,108.45. GraceKennedy Limited was the volume leader with 36,950 shares changing hands for a value of $94,592, followed by Trinidad Cement Limited with a volume of 15,500 shares being traded for $48,050. First Citizens Bank Limited contributed 13,058 shares with a value of $457,030, while Massy Holdings Limited added 5,718 shares valued at $314,432.82.
Trinidad Cement Limited enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.05 to end the day at $3.10. Conversely, Unilever Caribbean Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $4.50 to close at $58.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 14,420 shares valued at $326,637.20. It declined by $0.01 to end at $22.65.
