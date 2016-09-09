CAL bans Note 7 phones on flights

Caribbean Airlines yesterday enforced a ban on the in-flight use and battery charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on all its flights. This follows a directive issued by the T&T Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) and comes one day after some of the biggest airlines around the world imposed similar bans.

In a brief media advisory, the state-owned airline said the devices are not to be stored in checked luggage and while they can be carried in passengers’ carry-on baggage or on their person, are not to be used or charged on-board the aircraft.

“Caribbean Airlines’ number one priority is the safety of our customers and crews, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the airline said

The Galaxy Note 7, the latest in Samsung’s range of smartphones was due to be launched in the T&T market in October. There is no word yet on whether those plans have been put on hold following last week’s global recall.

Samsung Electronics took action after dozens of users reported that the devices exploded or caught fire. The company traced the problem to a flaw in the phone’s lithium battery, and issued a voluntary global recall.