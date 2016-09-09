Sissons launches new paints

The global paints and coatings market accounted for US$128.5 billion in 2014 and according to Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, that figure is expected to reach US$196.2 billion by 2022.

The minister highlighted that fact in her feature address at the ANSA Coatings Limited Sisson’s launch of its Tropical Moderne collection on Thursday evening and applauded the company, a member of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, for remaining at the forefront of manufacturing and distribution of paint and coating technology throughout the Caribbean.

“Among the factors that allow the organisation to stay ahead of the competition is its willingness to be innovative while staying abreast of the newest international trends and industry standards,” she said.

“I am aware, for example, that ANSA Coatings is recognised for maintaining the ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System Certification thereby ensuring consumer confidence. This strict adherence to international standards, together with the utilisation of state of the art technology and its commitment to promoting innovation, are worthy of emulation by other local manufacturers in order to strengthen overall competitiveness.”

Gopee-Scoon acknowledged ANSA McAL’s contribution to T&T, noting that it had been “making a meaningful contribution to the economic growth.”

She added: “The group currently employs over 6,000 employees and was reported to have generated over $1.1 billion in profit before tax in 2015.”

The minister took the opportunity to announce that a new board was approved to steer CreativeTT, one of a number initiatives in the bolstering existing platforms “to ensure that all corporate entities are afforded an enabling environment which is conducive to business.”

“Government’s official policy framework focuses on sustainable growth and diversification and has identified specific industries which have the potential to penetrate international markets,” Gopee-Scoon said.

ANSA Coatings managing director Roger Roach, pledged the company’s continued support to Government’s efforts to boost exports.

The new line of Sissons Paint launched at the event held at the Siam Cocktail Lounge, Queens Park East, Port-of-Spain, are Youthful Vibes, Retro Mix and Refined Elegance. One of the highlights was a fashion display with models in specially designed outfits and matching locally made jewelry, depicting the new colours. The local designers featured were Heather Jones, Charu Lochan-Dass, Rhian Ramkissoon and Afiya Bishop.

In attendance were A Norman Sabga, Group Chairman and CEO of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, deputy chairman Andrew Sabga and Andy Mahadeo, Sector Head, Manufacturing, ANSA McAL Group.