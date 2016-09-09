T&T in breach of FACTA

Newly appointed president of the Bankers Association of T&T (BATT) Anya Schnoor is appealing to Government to quickly address T&T’s compliance breach of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FACTA).

Almost four years after this country came dangerously close to being in contravention of the agreement signed to facilitate corresponding relationships between local banks and global affiliates, transactions to be processed internationally run the risk of not being honoured.

The deadline for T&T’s FATCA compliance is September 30.

Schnoor, senior vice-president and head, East and South Caribbean, for Scotiabank, expressed concern in her address at Wednesday’s BATT executive handing over ceremony at the Scotiabank hospitality suite, Queen’s Park Oval, Tragarete Road, Port-of-Spain. The event marked the end of Daryl White’s two-year term as BATT president. White is managing director at RBC Royal Bank.

Schnoor said the recent signing of Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGA) was just the start of the process and there was still much work left to be done to ensure T&T met critical deadlines and became truly compliant with the new regulations.

“When we read the recently concluded Mutual Evaluation Report on T&T by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), an organisation that sets out the minimum requirements for measures that a country should implement in the fight against Anti-money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML-CFT), the major issues for improvement as it pertains to T&T starkly focus on the enforcement of existing legislation,” she said.

“With T&T now qualifying for automatic referral to the International Co-operation Review Groups (ICRG) of both the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, it is even more critical that all stakeholders come together and work to ensure we strengthen the enforcement regime before T&T is yet again faced with the stark reality of a country grey listing. The implications of this is too concerning for us, even to consider.”

Schnoor urged the Government and Opposition to work together to ensure the enabling legislation is passed and the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) was able to meet its reporting obligations.

She said it was one of a long series of legislative items that needed to be urgently addressed to ensure this country met its obligations to strengthen the financial sector.

“I speak here of the need to quickly pass the Insurance Act, Amendment to the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Financial Obligations Regulations (FOR), pass cybercrime legislation, strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Act, as well as the Electronic Transfer of Funds Crime Act, and many more,” she said.

Commenting on the future of the banking sector, Schnoor said T&T could not afford to become complacent as the industry must continue to evolve to meet changing global economic realities, as well the expectations of customers and regulators.

“The world has truly become a global village where customers have access to just about anything with the click of a finger. Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google are changing the very nature of how we shop, communicate get information and yes, bank. As consumers we all have to embrace the changes that will inevitably come to our shores and indeed has already started.

“What this will mean for the banking sector locally is yet to be determined, but what I do know is that in times of change, opportunities are also created,” said Schnoor.

“What the new digital age will bring is a breaking down of barriers and access to financial services to widen their market appeal and create new products and services that today we can only imagine.

“What is critical now as we move into this new digital paradigm shift is that we create a modern regulatory environment to ensure our sector remains competitive, strong, stable and in compliance with international standards and expectations of developing and developed markets.”