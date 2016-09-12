Cudjoe sees potential for domestic tourism

Rapidly changing travel patterns has resulted in a decline in international visitor arrivals to T&T, says Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, who wants to reboot the sector with domestic tourism.

The minister said she is encouraged by a 2013 survey conducted by the Tourism Development Company (TDC) which revealed that local tourists spent close to $ 1billion in inter-island travel. The report showed that 263,300 overnight domestic trips were taken by T&T households over the survey period

“An average of $295 was spent each day on an overnight trip, approximating a total overnight domestic expenditure of over $800 million. Tobago received 59 per cent of all trips originating from Trinidad. Three hundred and sixty-eight thousand, one hundred and four persons travelled from Trinidad to Tobago; 182, 409 persons travelled from Tobago to Trinidad; 65,185 persons travelled with Trinidad and 10,955 travelled within Tobago,” Cudjoe revealed.

Cu “Trinidadian residents vacationing in Tobago spent over $500 million, which translates to about 59 per cent of total domestic travel expenditure. Persons from Tobago visiting Trinidad spent approximately $250 million.

This kind of business activity could redound to the benefit of our service providers, business operators, tourism stakeholders and the wider economy by extension.”

Based on these statistics , the minister believes the domestic tourism industry can become one of the fastest growing sectors in the country, with families opting for holidays closer to home.

Developing the domestic tourism portfolio ius as important as nurturing the international market, said the minister, who cited data which shows that the ‘stayca tion’ appeal, which was more common during long holiday weekends, had increased significantly over the years.